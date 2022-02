Matt Ryan is in line to set a record in 2022, and it is one the Atlanta Falcons are almost certainly going to attempt to prevent. Ryan is under contract in Atlanta for two more seasons. The Falcons appear to be committed to the 36-year-old as their starting quarterback for the time being, but at what cost? According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Ryan’s current salary cap hit of just under $49 million for 2022 would be the highest cap hit in NFL history.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO