A comment Billie Eilish recently made after helping a fan now has Kanye West threatening to not show up at Coachella. In Atlanta over the weekend, Eilish paused her show to help a fan in need of an inhaler, saying, "We're taking care of our people. I wait for people to be OK until I keep going." That remark was interpreted by some as a reference to Travis Scott and the crowd surge that left 10 people dead while he was performing at the Astroworld music festival last year, though it's worth noting that Eilish never actually mentioned Scott or Astroworld.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO