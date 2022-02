COOS COUNTY, Ore. - Sheriff Craig Zanni announced that he will not seek re-election in May. Zanni started his career as a patrol deputy in 1977. In a letter from the sheriff's office, he says, "It has been my greatest honor to work and serve the citizens of Coos County these past 46 years. I am truly grateful for the support and kindness shown to myself and the members of the Coos County Sheriff's Office and staff during that time."

