Lawyer strips naked at Florida bar and refuses to put clothes on

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida lawyer was arrested after she allegedly took her clothes off in a bar while drunk and refused to put them back on.

Pinellas County deputies said Kelly Elkins, 49, was at a beach bar and was refused service by the manager because she was too drunk. Elkins allegedly went to the bathroom and came out completely naked, refusing to put her clothes back on when asked by the manager.

Elkins was asked to get dressed multiple times by bar employees. Deputies said she only put a zip-up hoodie on and did not zip the jacket up.

According to court documents, “(The deputy) escorted her out of the bar and again told her to put her pants on. Defendant refused, stating she was too tired.”

Several people were in the bar at the time of the incident, which was around 2:15 a.m. on Friday.

Deputies arrested Elkins on charges of disorderly conduct.

According to local news outlets, Elkins is listed as a member in good standing on The Florida Bar website. Her LinkedIn page says she is a licensed attorney.