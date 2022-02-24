ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Lawyer strips naked at Florida bar and refuses to put clothes on

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 1 day ago
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida lawyer was arrested after she allegedly took her clothes off in a bar while drunk and refused to put them back on.

Pinellas County deputies said Kelly Elkins, 49, was at a beach bar and was refused service by the manager because she was too drunk. Elkins allegedly went to the bathroom and came out completely naked, refusing to put her clothes back on when asked by the manager.

Elkins was asked to get dressed multiple times by bar employees. Deputies said she only put a zip-up hoodie on and did not zip the jacket up.

According to court documents, “(The deputy) escorted her out of the bar and again told her to put her pants on. Defendant refused, stating she was too tired.”

Several people were in the bar at the time of the incident, which was around 2:15 a.m. on Friday.

Deputies arrested Elkins on charges of disorderly conduct.

According to local news outlets, Elkins is listed as a member in good standing on The Florida Bar website. Her LinkedIn page says she is a licensed attorney.

Comments / 46

Happy Fred
1d ago

She was hot and trying to cool off. The bar said FPL was charging to much to keep the A/C at 72 degrees

Reply
12
mike
15h ago

How come the ones that strip naked are the last ones you would want to see naked. Some stuff you cannot unsee. Give this woman a golf cart and send her to the villages

Reply
2
S Storm
1d ago

so drunk she acted out her stripper days that paid for her college oh well guess it's a story to tell the great grand kids

Reply
3
