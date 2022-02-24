ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary Caeda Will Join Fire Emblem Heroes

By Jenni Lada
Siliconera
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next Fire Emblem Heroes Legendary unit is on the way, and it will be Caeda: Beloved Queen. She will be a five-star flying unit who wields a blue spear. She will also be a water blessing character. People will be able to get her starting on February 28,...

www.siliconera.com

