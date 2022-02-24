ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HealthWatch: Hotter Summers May Affect Adults' Mental Health

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleClimate change is leading to more extreme heat and the soaring...

UPI News

COVID-19 can affect mental health in year after recovery

COVID-19 can take a heavy toll on the body, but new research shows that patients are also 60% more likely to suffer lingering mental and emotional woes in the year following their infection. These problems included anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts, opioid use disorder, illicit drug and alcohol use disorders, disturbances,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Navy Times

Vets’ disability benefits for tinnitus, mental health issues may change

Proposed changes to the Department of Veterans Affairs disability ratings system will mean lower payouts for veterans with sleep apnea and tinnitus in the future but higher payouts for veterans facing mental health challenges like post-traumatic stress disorder and depression. The changes are part of a months-long review of the...
MENTAL HEALTH
KTRE

Research shows worsening mental health issues among older adults during pandemic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging reported that 19% of older adults 50-80 have had worse depression and sadness during the pandemic, along with 28% who said they have had worse anxiety or worry. Research also showed that 19% reported having worse sleep compared to before the pandemic. These were experienced more by women, those who had lower household incomes and those with bad physical health, according to the study.
CBS Boston

COVID Lockdowns May Have Caused Brain Inflammation Impacting Mental Health, MGH Study Finds

BOSTON (CBS) — A new study from Massachusetts General Hospital is showing how pandemic lockdowns impacted the human brain. Research shows that for some people, the lifestyle disruptions may have triggered brain inflammation that can impact mental health. Scientists found it can happen whether or not you’ve been sick with COVID. “Since the start of the pandemic, the severity and prevalence of symptoms of psychological distress, fatigue, brain fog, and other conditions have increased considerably in the United States, including among people not infected with SARS-CoV-2,” Mass General researchers stated. Scientists collected blood samples from dozens of study participants before and after “lockdown/stay-at-home...
MENTAL HEALTH
Boston Globe

Two powerful drugs now adding to US overdose crisis

NEW YORK (AP) — Emerging reports show that two little-known drugs are making lethal new contributions to America’s drug overdose crisis. Para-fluorofentanyl and metonitazene are being seen more often by medical examiners looking into overdose deaths, according to a government report published Thursday. They often are taken with — or mixed with — illicit fentanyl, the drug mainly responsible for the more than 100,000 U.S. overdose deaths in the last year.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Fox17

CDC proposes softer guidance on opioid prescriptions and doctors prescribing them

The nation's top public health agency is proposing changing — and in some instances, softening — guidelines for doctors prescribing opioid painkillers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's previous guidance was issued six years ago. It is credited with accelerating decreases in the kind of prescribing that ignited the worst overdose epidemic in U.S. history. But, officials say it also caused some doctors to cut off patients taking prescription painkillers too soon.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Wyoming News

Millions of Americans Are Taking Risky Opioid/Sedative Combo

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Millions of American adults take a potentially deadly duo of prescription opioid painkillers and sedatives at the same time, researchers warn. The side effects of concurrent use of opioids and sedatives such as benzodiazepines (such as Xanax or Valium) may be even stronger in people who are also prescribed other types of sedatives or anxiety medications, the new research shows. To assess the...
HEALTH
Vice

Doctors Are Prescribing Fentanyl to Help People Addicted to Opioids

Over the past 40 years, Jeff Louden has used many different types of opioids, including heroin and fentanyl, and he’s been arrested time and time again because of it. “When you’re sick, there's not much you won’t do to get better—sell dope, rob banks, break into houses, whatever,” said Louden, a resident of Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, ground zero for Canada’s drug-poisoning crisis. According to Crackdown, a drug war podcast of which Louden is a director, he was taken from Curve Lake First Nation when he was a baby and adopted by a white family, under a racist government policy known as the Sixties Scoop that targeted Indigenous communities. He first tried opioids when he was 9.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IFLScience

People With Anxiety Are More Likely To Experience And Enjoy ASMR

Do you tingle at the sound of the crunch of a pickle? To some people, certain sounds trigger revulsion or nothing at all but for others, it triggers an autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR). It’s mostly felt as a tingling sensation that starts in the head and moves down the neck, and new research indicates it may be more common in people with anxiety and neuroticism.
MENTAL HEALTH
Wyoming News

As Fentanyl Overdoses Rise, So Does Use of 'Party Drug' Test Strips

FRIDAY, Feb. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Potent and poisonous, the synthetic opioid known as fentanyl has infiltrated nearly every corner of the U.S. illegal street drug market, experts warn. In the process, it's killing addicts and recreational "party drug" users alike. "This is the time of fentanyl, a drug that's 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine. [The drug] tells our brain to stop breathing and then causes...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does It Take to Cleanse Your Liver From Alcohol?

According to the American Addiction Center, it may take your liver over one week to completely detox from alcohol, and detox symptoms may last beyond that. Studies have found that alcohol can stay in your:. Blood for up to 6 hours. Breath for 12-24 hours. Urine for 12-24 hours (72...
HEALTH
Fox News

CDC proposes new opioid guidelines focusing on alternatives to treating pain

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is updating its guidelines for prescribing opioids for chronic pain, citing new research on alternative treatments to treat pain rather than recommending strict dose limits on prescription practices that were in the initial guidelines, according to the agency’s website. The current guidelines date to 2016.
HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Do bugs feel pain? Scientists finally solve age-old mystery

SYDNEY — Few people would hesitate to grab a newspaper and smash an annoying fly that’s been buzzing around the kitchen for hours. But if you’ve ever wondered whether bugs feel pain when you attempt to kill them, a new study is the first to prove that not only do insects feel pain from an injury, but they suffer from chronic pain after recovering from one.
WILDLIFE

