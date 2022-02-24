Podcast: The Great Debate over Texans QB Davis Mills continues

(SportsRadio 610) - Davis Mills is likely the Texans' starting quarterback heading into the 2022 season. Head coach Lovie Smith has said as much, as well as his offensive assistant coaches.

Mills, to his credit, was one of the better performing rookie quarterbacks in 2021, despite being a third-round pick who did not have a lot of talent surrounding him on a 4-13 team.

But how far can the Texans go with Mills? Has he shown enough to be their quarterback of the future, or should Houston be looking to upgrade as soon as possible.

It's an interesting debate we've been having at the station and on social media for weeks now.

Count Ron "The Show" Hughley as one who's seen enough to know Mills is not the guy.

In this episode , "Show" further explains why he's seen enough of Mills. Former NFL quarterback Clint Stoerner and producer Tyler Milner push back as the three of them discuss it.

