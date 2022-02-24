ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

The Early Bird Eatery is moving to its own space in downtown South Bend

By Mary Shown, South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dZzrx_0eO3xJkd00

Popular breakfast and lunch spot The Early Bird Eatery is moving from its location inside the shared space at Dainty Maid building to its own at 117 E. Wayne St., under the parking garage and near the MLK Jr. Boulevard intersection in downtown South Bend. The breakfast and lunch restaurant opened inside the Dainty Maid building at 231 S. Michigan St. in January 2021 after moving from its first location in Bridgman.

Co-owner Jenn Stone said soon after opening inside the multi-tenant space, owners quickly realized they needed more room and freedom to set up operations for their specific needs than a shared space could provide.

"The new location is nice because we can set up the cooler and set up the seating how we want," she said. "It's more of making it ours versus in a shared space."

Paczki time:South Bend-area bakeries where you can get paczki for Fat Tuesday

The breakfast and lunch menu will be similar as it is now, with co-owner and chef Mike Stone creating dishes that put a spin on traditional items like crab cake eggs benedict, mushroom biscuits and gravy, sandwiches, salads and more, all using many made-from-scratch ingredients.

On Thursday, the Stones met with the Municipal Riverfront Development District Liquor License Review Committee in South Bend and received unanimous approval for the proposal for Early Bird's new location, allowing the business to obtain a three-way liquor license at a discount. With the new licensing, the restaurant will be able to serve alcoholic drinks such as mimosas and specialty coffee drinks.

More breakfast options:New coffee spot Café J opens inside Morris Inn on Notre Dame's campus

In addition to breakfast and lunch, the owners also hope to add popup dinner opportunities and catering for special events in the new location, though Jenn said some of that is dependent on staffing and other operational needs.

They hope to open in the new space by the end of March or early April. They plan to keep Early Bird open inside the Dainty Maid space until they are ready for the move.

Contact Mary Shown at 574-235-6244 and mshown@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @maryshownSBT and @marketbasketSBT.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
City
South Bend, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
South Bend, IN
Food & Drinks
South Bend, IN
Lifestyle
South Bend, IN
Restaurants
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now:. * Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough. read more.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Live updates: Russian troops bearing down on Ukraine capital

KYIV, Ukraine--Russian troops are bearing down on Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv. Mayor Vitaly Klitschko says five explosions hit an area near a major power plant on the city’s eastern outskirts. There was no information on the cause of the blasts, which Klitschko said occurred at intervals of several minutes. No electricity outages were immediately reported.
POLITICS
CBS News

Ukrainian troops allegedly told Russian forces "f*** you" before being killed for refusal to surrender

As Ukrainian forces battle against Russia's invasion, the reported actions of a small group of soldiers who were in charge of guarding a tiny island in the Black Sea have sent shockwaves across the world. As Russian forces descended on Thursday, threatening to bomb them if they didn't surrender, 13 guards allegedly refused and instead issued a resounding, "f*** you."
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shared Space#Specialty Coffee#Salad#Food Drink#The Early Bird Eatery#Early Bird#Caf J
Reuters

China says it respects Ukraine's sovereignty and Russia's security concerns

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told senior European officials on Friday that China respects countries' sovereignty, including Ukraine's, but that Russia's concerns about NATO's eastward expansion should be properly addressed. After weeks of warnings from Western leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed an invasion of...
POLITICS
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy