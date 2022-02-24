The Early Bird Eatery is moving to its own space in downtown South Bend

Popular breakfast and lunch spot The Early Bird Eatery is moving from its location inside the shared space at Dainty Maid building to its own at 117 E. Wayne St., under the parking garage and near the MLK Jr. Boulevard intersection in downtown South Bend. The breakfast and lunch restaurant opened inside the Dainty Maid building at 231 S. Michigan St. in January 2021 after moving from its first location in Bridgman.

Co-owner Jenn Stone said soon after opening inside the multi-tenant space, owners quickly realized they needed more room and freedom to set up operations for their specific needs than a shared space could provide.

"The new location is nice because we can set up the cooler and set up the seating how we want," she said. "It's more of making it ours versus in a shared space."

The breakfast and lunch menu will be similar as it is now, with co-owner and chef Mike Stone creating dishes that put a spin on traditional items like crab cake eggs benedict, mushroom biscuits and gravy, sandwiches, salads and more, all using many made-from-scratch ingredients.

On Thursday, the Stones met with the Municipal Riverfront Development District Liquor License Review Committee in South Bend and received unanimous approval for the proposal for Early Bird's new location, allowing the business to obtain a three-way liquor license at a discount. With the new licensing, the restaurant will be able to serve alcoholic drinks such as mimosas and specialty coffee drinks.

In addition to breakfast and lunch, the owners also hope to add popup dinner opportunities and catering for special events in the new location, though Jenn said some of that is dependent on staffing and other operational needs.

They hope to open in the new space by the end of March or early April. They plan to keep Early Bird open inside the Dainty Maid space until they are ready for the move.

