The secret to free-throw shooting is beef. So when Bayside senior Landon Russ stepped to the line with 1.4 seconds remaining in regulation and his team trailing, his mind focused on B.E.E.F. “It’s just like practice,” Russ said. “I always work on free throws in practice. Just take your time and focus. It’s about B.E.E.F. Balance, eyes, elbow, follow-through. That’s all I can see.” Russ drained ...

BASKETBALL ・ 27 MINUTES AGO