Health Services

San Juan Regional Medical Center no longer in crisis standards of care

By Kelsey Percival Editorial Assistant
 1 day ago

San Juan Regional Medical Center announce that it is no longer...

KTSM

El Paso VA Health Care System bids farewell to Medical Center Director

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Friday, February 26, 2022, Michael L. Amaral will end his tenure as the Medical Center Director at the El Paso VA Health Care System (EPVAHCS). Amaral was appointed as the permanent Director in November 2016 and has since fulfilled his promise of providing stable and steady leadership for approximately […]
EL PASO, TX
MedicalXpress

How providers help patients shift expectations to make tough medical decisions

When confronting the end of life, patients and their loved ones must make difficult decisions about continuing curative treatments or switching to pain management and comfort care. A newly published study explores how specialized care providers navigate these conversations and help patients optimize their quality of life and mitigate suffering....
HEALTH SERVICES
FraminghamSOURCE

2 Years Into COVID: The Great Resignation Isn’t Over, as Many Employees Are Still Considering Leaving

In full transparency, the following press release was submitted to SOURCE media, through its business wire service. (stock photo) FRAMINGHAM & DUBLIN, IRELAND – Two years ago, a global pandemic turned nearly every universal truth about work on its head, with many in-office industries shifting overnight to a work-from-home (WFH) model. In fact, according to Workhuman’s research report, Two Years into COVID: The State of Human Connection at Work, most industries, including those with traditionally on-site jobs, have adjusted work environments to include more remote work, either hybrid or fully WFH.
The Penny Hoarder

Live Where You Work With These 16 Jobs That Provide Housing

There’s a whole category of job opportunities that often gets overlooked: jobs that provide housing — for free. They include entry level jobs and seasonal jobs, and they run the gamut of industries and careers. What they have in common is a significant way to save money by letting you live where you work. That might be private rooms in a home or employee housing in a park or on a cruise ship.
Health
Health Services
Coronavirus
Health care workers change their minds on vaccinations, study finds

When the COVID-19 vaccines became available, many health care workers, despite seeing the devastating effects of the virus firsthand, said they did not intend to get vaccinated. But a new Northwestern Medicine study shows how quickly many of them at a large urban health care system changed their minds, resulting in a vaccination rate of 95% by spring 2021.
The Independent

Mother receives outpouring of help after only formula used by 16-year-old son with deadly allergies is recalled

A mother has received an outpouring of support and assistance after she took to Facebook to desperately request a Food and Drug Administration-recalled infant formula for her 16-year-old son who has severe food allergies and requires a feeding tube.Last week, the FDA warned consumers to stop using three powdered infant formulas produced in Abbott Nutrition’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan, after investigators found the formulas were linked to infection cases.Amid the ongoing investigation, Abbott initiated a voluntary recall of the affected products, which included  Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered formulas.However, as Claire Rowan, a teacher at James Madison High School in...
Post Register

Crisis standards of care deactivated in Idaho, but hospitals are still stretched thin

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — On Tuesday, Idaho health leaders deactivated crisis standards of care as the omicron wave is on the decline in the Gem State. "Crisis standards of care have been deactivated for Southwest District Health, Central District Health and South Central District Health," said Dave Jeppesen, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare director. "This means that crisis standards of care are no longer active anywhere in Idaho."
beckershospitalreview.com

Colorado deactivates crisis standards of care for healthcare staffing

Colorado deactivated crisis standards of care Feb. 17 for staffing of healthcare systems in the state, about three months after activating them. The crisis standards of care have been deactivated because "the number of cases of COVID-19 and the number of individual hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has been declining over several weeks," according to an announcement from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
cbs19news

Medical Center Hour returns with discussion on medical misinformation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia School of Medicine’s Center for Health Humanities and Ethics and bringing back its Medical Center Hour. The first of these events for the year will be taking place on Feb. 16 and it will be focused on medical misinformation,. Seema...
The Mountaineer

Orthopedic provider joins Haywood Regional Medical Center

Maegan Weeks, PA-C, had joined the staff of Haywood Regional Medical Center. She will offer services in orthopedics to patients throughout Haywood County and beyond. Her specialties include: general orthopaedics, fractures, sprains and strains, arthritis and sports medicine. Weeks received her bachelor’s degree in exercise science from the University of...
beckershospitalreview.com

Idaho removes crisis standards of care as staff, blood supplies stabilize

Idaho on Feb. 15 deactivated crisis standards of care for hospitals in the southern part of the state. Stabilizing healthcare staff volumes and blood product supplies contributed to the change, according to health officials. "Even though things are improving, the number of COVID-19 cases statewide and the testing percent positivity...
The Guardian

The doctor who was told her illness was ‘all in her head’ – and is transforming the treatment of her rare genetic condition

To finally get a diagnosis, 20 years after complaining of symptoms – and being told it was all in your head – might, to some, come as a relief. “You would think that,” says Dr Alissa Zingman. “But most of it was grief.” Zingman was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a genetic condition that affects the connective tissue in the body. “The thing about connective tissue is that it’s everywhere,” says Zingman, who trained in orthopaedic surgery. “It can affect your eyes, your nervous system, your gastrointestinal system. It affects the spine and joints.”
Daily Reflector

Goshen Medical Center receives Smiles for Kids grant to provide free dental care to children in need

KENANSVILLE — Goshen Medical Center is one of 20 community-based organizations selected from 37 counties in North Carolina that were awarded with a Delta Dental Foundation Smiles for Kids grant for oral health care services and education. The grant will help improve oral hygiene in local children who are at or below 100% of the federal poverty guideline.
