San Juan Regional Medical Center no longer in crisis standards of care

In full transparency, the following press release was submitted to SOURCE media, through its business wire service. (stock photo) FRAMINGHAM & DUBLIN, IRELAND – Two years ago, a global pandemic turned nearly every universal truth about work on its head, with many in-office industries shifting overnight to a work-from-home (WFH) model. In fact, according to Workhuman’s research report, Two Years into COVID: The State of Human Connection at Work, most industries, including those with traditionally on-site jobs, have adjusted work environments to include more remote work, either hybrid or fully WFH.
