TGVi Indoor TV Antenna (120 Miles Range) $13.99

If your Wi-Fi 6 router is having trouble delivering a strong signal to certain areas of your home, it may be time to invest in a Wi-Fi range extender. The Rock Space AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender (model number RSD0618, $99.99) is a dual-band, plug-in extender that installs quickly and provided decent 2.4GHz throughput performance in our tests. Its 5GHz throughput was sluggish, though, and its signal range was narrow, making it a questionable choice for reliably increasing your Wi-Fi coverage. Our current Editors’ Choice pick for range extenders, the TP-Link RE603X, offers better all-around performance and a useful mobile app, not to mention a lower price.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO