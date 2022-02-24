ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

TGVi Indoor TV Antenna (120 Miles Range) $13.99

By Mohit
techbargains.com
 5 days ago

Amazon has the TGVi Indoor TV Antenna (120 Miles Range) for a low...

www.techbargains.com

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Clarita Radio

Novawave Antenna Reviews: Must Get This Novawave Free TV Antenna?

Novawave allows the opportunity for people to connect to their favourite TV shows, sporting events, and local news, depending on their location. Users can access this wealth of television programs at no cost within the United States, Canada, and United Kingdom. Without the technical expertise required, the Novawave antenna can...
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Rock Space AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender (RSD0618) Review

If your Wi-Fi 6 router is having trouble delivering a strong signal to certain areas of your home, it may be time to invest in a Wi-Fi range extender. The Rock Space AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender (model number RSD0618, $99.99) is a dual-band, plug-in extender that installs quickly and provided decent 2.4GHz throughput performance in our tests. Its 5GHz throughput was sluggish, though, and its signal range was narrow, making it a questionable choice for reliably increasing your Wi-Fi coverage. Our current Editors’ Choice pick for range extenders, the TP-Link RE603X, offers better all-around performance and a useful mobile app, not to mention a lower price.
ELECTRONICS
Popculture

Netflix's New Spinoff of Popular Adventure Series Shoots to No. 1 Spot Following Premiere

The long-awaited follow-up to Vikings finally hit Netflix on Feb. 25, and like many new shows, Vikings: Valhalla quickly rose to the top of Netflix charts around the world. Vikings: Valhalla features a completely new cast and is set about 100 years after the events of the original series. Valhalla was created by Jeb Stuart and includes Vikings creator Michael Hirst as an executive producer.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy