Silonn Countertop Ice Maker (26lbs in 24hrs) $89.99

By Vivek
techbargains.com
 1 day ago

Amazon has the Silonn Countertop Ice Maker (26lbs in 24hrs) for a low $89.99...

www.techbargains.com

People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Is Filled with Thousands of Furniture Deals — Up to 59% Off

With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Keurig Deals for February 2022 – We Found Keurigs Starting at $70 This Week

The SPY team spends a lot of time searching for the world’s greatest gadgets, men’s style finds, grooming gear, EDC accessories and under-the-radar brands. We pride ourselves on having excellent taste, because that’s exactly what our readers expect from us. So you might assume that we’re all a bunch of hipster coffee snobs. You know, the type of holier-than-thou coffee lovers that give impromptu lectures about the optimal coarseness levels when grinding your own coffee beans. In reality, we have a major soft spot for Keurig, the sometimes-maligned but widely loved company that changed the way millions of us get our...
SHOPPING
SPY

Review: The Blink Video Doorbell Is a Strong Ring Competitor (From the Makers of Ring)

Of all the smart home devices to enter the market in recent years, few are as ubiquitous as smart doorbells. The combination doorbell and video camera pioneered by Amazon’s Ring quickly turned into a household staple, allowing users to see who is at the door at any given time. However, the price of Ring’s doorbells can be a little steep for some. Luckily, the Blink Video Doorbell aims to narrow that budgetary gap by offering a unit priced under $100. SPY received a unit for review; here are our findings.    Blink Video Doorbell: What We Liked Blink (which, funnily enough, is also...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Amazon's Refurbished Fire Tablets Are as Little as $20 This Week

If you're looking to update your tablet, Woot is slashing prices on some great refurbished models. Refurbs can be a great option if you're trying to find a bargain on electronics. And if buying refurbished items makes you nervous, rest easy -- every Amazon tablet in this deal is backed by a 90-day Amazon limited warranty. Right now, Woot is offering refurbished Amazon Fire Tablets for as little as $20. Interested? Don't wait -- this deal lasts until Feb. 28 or until supplies are sold out.
TV SHOWS
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Digital Trends

This 17-inch HP laptop is down to $520 for a limited time

If you’re in the market for a bigger laptop, 17-inch laptop deals have become less frequent with so much tech shrinking down in size over the years, but one of the best laptop deals around is taking place at Best Buy right now, where you can get an HP 17-inch laptop for just $520. That’s a savings of $110 from its regular price of $630, and free shipping and a discount on 15 months of Microsoft 365 are included with your purchase, making this one of the best HP laptop deals we’ve come across and one you’ll need to act quickly on to claim.
COMPUTERS
WWD

Amazon Is Having an Amazing Deal on Yankee Candles Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re shopping for a Valentine’s Day gift for your partner, friends or even your co-workers, candles are always a good idea. Luckily, some of Yankee Candle’s...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

These HP Pavilion laptops are ON SALE right now

There’s no shortage of laptop deals online, so narrowing down your options may seem like a daunting task. If you don’t know how to start, it’s highly recommended that you go for HP laptop deals, as the brand is known for reliable devices at affordable prices. One of the laptops that are on sale from HP is the HP Pavilion Laptop, with the 14z-ec000 model down to $430 from its original price of $570 after a $140 discount, and the 14-ec0023nr model down to $500 from its original price of $700 after a $200 discount.
COMPUTERS
Mic

What you need to make your home look more expensive for under $35, according to designers

If you’re got your eye on an interior redesign with the aim of making your home look a little more luxurious, you may be under the impression that it’s necessary to shell out the big bucks. But after canvassing a handful of top designers, they say it’s simply not so — check out these expert-recommended ways to make your home look more expensive for under $35. Not only are they genius, but they come straight from the pros.
INTERIOR DESIGN
goodhousekeeping.com

How to Get Rid of Black Mold in Your Home

So-called black mold is a double whammy for homeowners. Not only is the toxigenic fungi potentially harmful to your health, it's a sure sign of a serious moisture issue in your home. Fortunately, like any mold, it can be eliminated with the right combination of supplies, know-how and good old-fashioned elbow grease.
GARDENING
Phone Arena

Lenovo is selling two of its newest tablets at pretty much irresistible prices

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Samsung has been getting a lot of attention lately from tablet lovers who for one reason or another don't feel like their needs are met by Apple's industry-leading iPads, but if for one reason or another, you're not very keen on ordering a member of the Galaxy Tab S8 family either, Lenovo's product portfolio might be worth a look.
ELECTRONICS

