SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco announced an arrest Friday in connection with at least nine bank robberies that have taken place across the city over the past month. The robberies, which began on January 25, all followed a similar modus operandi where the suspect would hand the teller a threatening note demanding money, SFPD said in a statement. In eight of the nine incidents, the tellers provided the suspect cash before he fled the scene. During the robbery spree, police said the suspect allegedly robbed two banks in one day on January 27 and three banks in a...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO