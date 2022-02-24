ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UPDATE 2-As Europeans flee Russian boardrooms, Schroeder warns against severing ties

By Emma Thomasson
Reuters
 1 day ago

BERLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder was under the microscope over his links to Russian companies on Thursday as three other ex-European leaders renounced board roles in protest at Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Schroeder is on the board of Russian oil giant Rosneft and chairman of the shareholders’ committee of the company that is in charge of building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and which is being sanctioned by the United States.

The 77-year-old faced calls from some German government politicians to step down from such roles as the other former leaders announced they were leaving positions on the boards of Russian companies over the invasion.

Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi quit car-sharing service Delimobil, Finland’s ex-premier Esko Aho left Russia’s largest bank Sberbank and Austria’s former Chancellor Christian Kern said he was stepping down from Russian Railways.

Schroeder, German chancellor from 1998 to 2005, has declined multiple Reuters requests for comment on his work for Russian companies. In a LinkedIn post on Thursday, he warned against Europe and Russia severing their links. “There have been many mistakes - on both sides. But Russia’s security interests do not justify the use of military means either,” said Schroeder, who has also been nominated to the board of Russian gas giant Gazprom.

“With the necessary sanctions, care must be taken not to completely cut the remaining political, economic and civil society ties that exist between Europe and Russia.”

Nonetheless, Gitta Connemann, a lawmaker with former leader Angela Merkel’s conservative CDU party called on Schroeder to step down from all boards related to Russia.

“Germany can expect him to take a clear position - for Ukraine, for Germany, for the West,” she added in an interview with German business daily Handelsblatt..

The board roles debate played out against the backdrop of Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders on three sides on Thursday after Moscow mounted an assault by land, sea and air in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

U.S. President Joe Biden called the Russian action an “unprovoked and unjustified attack”, while EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc would impose a severe new round of sanctions.

“These are among the darkest hours of Europe since the Second World War,” said EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Additional reporting By Maria Sheahan in Berlin, Anne Kauranen in Helsinki and Crispian Balmer in Rome; Editing by Madeline Chambers and Pravin Char)

Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Josep Borrell
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
The Independent

Brave Ukrainian woman tells Russian soldier: ‘Put sunflower seeds in your pocket so they grow when you die’

A Ukrainian woman is being hailed for her bravery after she confronted a heavily-armed Russian soldier and offered him sunflower seeds — so that they might bloom when he dies.The woman was captured on camera voicing her outrage as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with tanks rolling across the border and air strikes targeting major cities. Ukraine says it suffered 137 casualties on the first day of the war.The woman can be seen in the video asking the soldiers "Who are you?", to which a soldier standing in the street says: "We have exercises here. Please go this way."After...
MILITARY
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Europeans#Russian#German#Ex European#Rosneft#Italian#Sberbank#Linkedin#Cdu
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

