Europe

WATCH: Live explosions rock CNN reporter during Ukraine coverage

By Stephanie Raymond
 5 days ago

A CNN reporter was in the middle of a live broadcast from Kyiv, Ukraine's capital city, when he was forced to abruptly pause his on-air report to take cover and put on a flak jacket after hearing explosions in the background.

The chaos unfolded late Wednesday night as Russia launched a major attack against Ukraine. Ukraine's government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a "full-scale war," hitting cities and bases with airstrikes.

CNN reporter Matthew Chance was delivering a report on the conflict from atop a hotel in the city when he suddenly ducked for cover and grabbed his protective gear.

"I just heard a big bang right here behind me. I told you we shouldn't have done the live shot here," Chance said, signaling to his cameraman. "There are big explosions taking place in Kyiv right now."

"I can't see where they're taking place from this vantage point here... and I can't explain what they are," he continued. "But I heard four or five explosions."

The blasts came within minutes of Russian President Vladimir Putin saying his country was launching a "special military operation" in eastern Ukraine.

"I can tell you that the United States has warned the Ukrainian authorities that it is possible there could be strikes, airstrikes and missile attacks, ground attacks as well, on various places around the country," Chance said. "I don't know whether that's what we're witnessing now, but it's a remarkable coincidence that I'm hearing these explosions in Kyiv in the minutes after Vladimir Putin gave that speech."

Just as Chance said he felt "relatively safe at the moment" a loud bang erupted in the background. He immediately got down and put on body armor and protective headgear as more explosions were heard in the distance.

Chance said up until this point, Kyiv had been quiet with no rumblings or explosions.

"This is the first time we've heard anything. It's been absolutely silent in the city throughout the course of tonight and for the past several weeks," he said. "But, look, it's going to be more than just a coincidence because I can hear rumblings right now."

After weeks of denying plans to invade, Putin made clear that he sees no reason for Ukraine to exist. He also threatened any nation that attempted to interfere with Russia's actions, promising to deliver "consequences they have never seen."

IN THIS ARTICLE
