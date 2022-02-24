Want to ski, snowboard, or snowshoe after Friday's snowstorm? Here's what's open

Friday's snow storm is set to bring as much as 8 inches of fresh powder to the Hudson Valley, much to the delight of ski centers and skiers/snowboarders.

Going into the weekend, here are some outdoor options. Whether you want to hit the slopes or try cross-country skiing, the Hudson Valley is full of fun snow activities.

It's wise to call ahead, as some areas may change their hours and openings depending on the weather and if any damage is reported. Most resorts ask that tickets to be purchased online in advance of your visit.

Hit the slopes

Thunder Ridge: The family-centered Putnam County ski center opens Thursday at 9 a.m. with the trails freshly groomed. Until Monday, the ski center is operating on a holiday schedule for President's Week, meaning they're open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., including Monday. It's a great spot for skiers and snowboarders of all skill levels, especially beginners. There is a ski shop, rental options, a lounge and a full service cafeteria. Prices vary and options for full day, half day, full season and more are available. Visit thunderridgeski.com for complete details. 137 Birch Hill Road, Patterson; 845-878-4100.

Mount Peter: For President's Week, Warwick's Mount Peter ski area will operate with holiday hours, rates and offers beginner lessons for free from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. until Sunday. It will be open for skiing, snowboarding and tubing from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets must be purchased in advance online. 51 Old Mt. Peter Road, Warwick; 845-986-4940; mtpeter.com .

Mountain Creek: This Vernon, New Jersey, has 167 skiable acres scattered across four mountain peaks. There's also snowtubing, terrain park and rentals. Hours vary by lift, so it's best to check out the resort's website for the most up to date information. 200 Route 94, Vernon Township, New Jersey; 973-827-2000, mountaincreek.com .

Belleayre Mountain Ski Center: This Highmount ski center has 50 trails, parks and glades, a vertical drop of 1,404 feet, eight lifts and four lodges.181 Galli Curci Road, Highmount; 845-254-5600 or 800-942-6904; belleayre.com .

Try snowshoeing

Fahnestock Winter Park: As of Thursday, the cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and snowtubing center is closed due to lack of snow. According to a note on the trail's website, they're anticipating Friday's snow storm and ask those interested in visiting stay tuned for more information. It's best to call the office ahead of time or keep an eye on the park's Twitter for updates on conditions: twitter.com/FWPupdates . There are miles of trails and rental equipment available, including snowshoes, and cross country skis. There's also an onsite concession stand with indoor and outdoor seating offering hot beverages and food along with snacks. There's also a firepit. Hours subject to change based on the weather; park will reopen for winter activities when weather permits. Call 845-225-3998 or 845-225-7207 in advance for updates. 1570 Route 301, Carmel; parks.ny.gov/parks/fahnestockwinterpark .

Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park: The Yorktown Heights park boasts scenic, tree-lined water border for ice fishing, and hills and trails for sledding, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. Call ahead for weather conditions. 2957 Crompond Road, Yorktown Heights; 914-245-4434; parks.ny.gov/parks/franklindroosevelt.

Sterling Forest State Park: The Orange County park is home to sprawling acres of nearly pristine natural refuge, which is ideal for cross country or snowshoeing. Winter activities subject to weather, call in advance for updates. 116 Old Forge Road, Tuxedo; 845-351-5907; parks.ny.gov/parks/sterlingforest .

Go Cross-Country

The Rockefeller Preserve: The Westchester County preserve has multiple entry points for its more than 1,400 acres of trails. If open, it's best to begin at the park entrance on Route 117. First timers can pick up a trail map at the kiosk. The park is also a great destination for snowshoeing and sledding. Open daily from dawn to dusk. The park's office is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 125 Phelps Way, Pleasantville; 914-631-1470; parks.ny.gov/parks/rockefeller.

The following parks also offer opportunities for x-country skiing fun, but before heading out, call for updates. Activities are dependent on weather conditions.

Harriman State Park: Seven Lakes Drive/Bear Mountain Circle, Ramapo (Due to seasonal road closures, through April 1, use Exit 15 or Exit 18 off the Palisades Parkway to enter park), 845-947-2444 or 845-429-8257; parks.ny.gov/parks/145 .

Seven Lakes Drive/Bear Mountain Circle, Ramapo (Due to seasonal road closures, through April 1, use Exit 15 or Exit 18 off the Palisades Parkway to enter park), 845-947-2444 or 845-429-8257; parks.ny.gov/parks/145 . Bear Mountain State Park: Palisades Parkway or Route 9W North, Bear Mountain, 845-786-2701; parks.ny.gov/parks/bearmountain .

Palisades Parkway or Route 9W North, Bear Mountain, 845-786-2701; parks.ny.gov/parks/bearmountain . Kennedy Dells Park: 355 N. Main St., New City, 845-364-2670; rocklandgov.com/departments/kennedy-dells-park .

355 N. Main St., New City, 845-364-2670; rocklandgov.com/departments/kennedy-dells-park . Rockland Lake State Park: 299 Rockland Lake Road, Valley Cottage; 845-268-3020; parks.ny.gov/parks/rocklandlake .

