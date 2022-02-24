ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Want to ski, snowboard, or snowshoe after Friday's snowstorm? Here's what's open

By Karen Croke and Heather Clark, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 1 day ago

Friday's snow storm is set to bring as much as 8 inches of fresh powder to the Hudson Valley, much to the delight of ski centers and skiers/snowboarders.

Going into the weekend, here are some outdoor options. Whether you want to hit the slopes or try cross-country skiing, the Hudson Valley is full of fun snow activities.

It's wise to call ahead, as some areas may change their hours and openings depending on the weather and if any damage is reported. Most resorts ask that tickets to be purchased online in advance of your visit.

Snow: How much will hit Hudson Valley Friday?

Life: Yonkers model has worked for Nike, Ralph Lauren. He's 4 years old.

Trader Joe's, Aldi, Bing: Shoppers gravitate to new grocery stores

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wi0Q1_0eO3thJR00

Hit the slopes

Thunder Ridge: The family-centered Putnam County ski center opens Thursday at 9 a.m. with the trails freshly groomed. Until Monday, the ski center is operating on a holiday schedule for President's Week, meaning they're open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., including Monday. It's a great spot for skiers and snowboarders of all skill levels, especially beginners. There is a ski shop, rental options, a lounge and a full service cafeteria. Prices vary and options for full day, half day, full season and more are available. Visit thunderridgeski.com for complete details. 137 Birch Hill Road, Patterson; 845-878-4100.

Mount Peter: For President's Week, Warwick's Mount Peter ski area will operate with holiday hours, rates and offers beginner lessons for free from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. until Sunday. It will be open for skiing, snowboarding and tubing from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets must be purchased in advance online. 51 Old Mt. Peter Road, Warwick; 845-986-4940; mtpeter.com .

Mountain Creek: This Vernon, New Jersey, has 167 skiable acres scattered across four mountain peaks. There's also snowtubing, terrain park and rentals. Hours vary by lift, so it's best to check out the resort's website for the most up to date information. 200 Route 94, Vernon Township, New Jersey; 973-827-2000, mountaincreek.com .

Belleayre Mountain Ski Center: This Highmount ski center has 50 trails, parks and glades, a vertical drop of 1,404 feet, eight lifts and four lodges.181 Galli Curci Road, Highmount; 845-254-5600 or 800-942-6904; belleayre.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T59e4_0eO3thJR00

Try snowshoeing

Fahnestock Winter Park: As of Thursday, the cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and snowtubing center is closed due to lack of snow. According to a note on the trail's website, they're anticipating Friday's snow storm and ask those interested in visiting stay tuned for more information. It's best to call the office ahead of time or keep an eye on the park's Twitter for updates on conditions: twitter.com/FWPupdates . There are miles of trails and rental equipment available, including snowshoes, and cross country skis. There's also an onsite concession stand with indoor and outdoor seating offering hot beverages and food along with snacks. There's also a firepit. Hours subject to change based on the weather; park will reopen for winter activities when weather permits. Call 845-225-3998 or 845-225-7207 in advance for updates. 1570 Route 301, Carmel; parks.ny.gov/parks/fahnestockwinterpark .

Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park: The Yorktown Heights park boasts scenic, tree-lined water border for ice fishing, and hills and trails for sledding, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. Call ahead for weather conditions. 2957 Crompond Road, Yorktown Heights; 914-245-4434; parks.ny.gov/parks/franklindroosevelt.

Sterling Forest State Park: The Orange County park is home to sprawling acres of nearly pristine natural refuge, which is ideal for cross country or snowshoeing. Winter activities subject to weather, call in advance for updates. 116 Old Forge Road, Tuxedo; 845-351-5907; parks.ny.gov/parks/sterlingforest .

Go Cross-Country

The Rockefeller Preserve: The Westchester County preserve has multiple entry points for its more than 1,400 acres of trails. If open, it's best to begin at the park entrance on Route 117. First timers can pick up a trail map at the kiosk. The park is also a great destination for snowshoeing and sledding. Open daily from dawn to dusk. The park's office is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 125 Phelps Way, Pleasantville; 914-631-1470; parks.ny.gov/parks/rockefeller.

The following parks also offer opportunities for x-country skiing fun, but before heading out, call for updates. Activities are dependent on weather conditions.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Want to ski, snowboard, or snowshoe after Friday's snowstorm? Here's what's open

Comments / 0

Related
WUPE

Yes! Fresh Powder in the Berkshires…Let’s Do Some Runs…

With Mother Nature gracing us with fresh powder what better outdoor activity is there this weekend than hitting the slopes for some runs on groomed packed powder. No need to leave the Berkshires so grab the skies or the board and head out to a local slope in Pittsfield, Great Barrington, or another Berkshire ski area.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Q 105.7

WATCH: Skiing and Snowboarding on the Streets of the Capital Region

Fresh snow on the ground, it's what every skier and snowboarder dreams of. But a mountain? Sometimes it's just not necessary. As parts of the Capital Region received up to twelve inches of snow, some have decided to head right out into the streets. And not so much by vehicle or by foot, but with skis and snowboards.
TROY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cross Country Skiing#Snow Skiing#Yonkers#Nike#Aldi#Thunderridgeski Com#Mtpeter Com
Bangor Daily News

Watch this deer do some nighttime winter snacking

White-tailed deer are opportunistic eaters. During the cold, snowy, winter months, Maine deer take advantage of whatever food they can find to stave off starvation and stay alive until spring. Today’s trail camera video from Barak Gurney provides evidence that deer will sometimes eat less desirable browse. The doe appears...
BANGOR, ME
backpacker.com

The Best Hikes in Acadia National Park

Receive $50 off an eligible $100 purchase at the Outside Shop, where you'll find gear for all your adventures outdoors. Sign up for Outside+ today. Want to start your day early? You can’t start it much earlier than in Acadia National Park, America’s easternmost national park and among the first to see the sunrise every day. And you’ll need those extra hours to explore. Gravel beaches, picturesque cliffs, fall colors that look like they were painted on by some woods-roaming artist: it’s a landscape that calls to hikers, photographers and anyone else who has ever wanted to wander outside. There are a lot of routes and even islands to choose from at Acadia. We’ve rounded up ten of the best to help you use your days wisely.
TRAVEL
WIBX 950

How Cute! There’s a Heart-Shaped Lake in the Adirondacks

Looking for a romantic spot in the woods to do a little necking this Valentine's Day? There's a heart-shaped lake nestled in the Adirondacks. Okay, "Lake" is probably a strong word. According to Adirondack expert Bill Ingersoll, who has written several guide books on the Adirondacks and surrounding areas, the body of water is actually a small bog pond near North Creek, New York, better known as the home of Gore Mountain. You can find it on Google Maps by searching for "Bird Pond."
NORTH CREEK, NY
Buffalo News

Fishing Beat: Ice fishing is holding up but show caution with unsteady ice

A terrible mix of inclement weather created some questionable conditions for Western New York anglers, with more on the way this week. We will have to wait and see what happens. Ice fishing is holding on but show caution when venturing out on hard water and stay away from any moving water. The Roger Tobey Memorial steelhead contest is Saturday.
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Ice Fishing
NewsBreak
Sports
Outdoor Life

Best Snowshoes of 2022

Snowshoes have long helped travelers move through the deep powder, but modern snowshoers have a variety of needs and uses. You won’t see too many people on the trails with 6-foot-long wooden-framed, sinew-decked snowshoes, but designs like that have influenced modern snowshoe technology. Rather than necessity, the best snowshoes...
backpacker.com

How to Take Your Dog Backcountry Skiing

Receive $50 off an eligible $100 purchase at the Outside Shop, where you'll find gear for all your adventures outdoors. Sign up for Outside+ today. As anyone with a pup will tell you: A day in the mountains is better when the dog comes along. But it’s important to understand how to safely chaperone and care for your canine friend in an alpine environment, especially when touring in backcountry snow, where hazards like avalanches, winter weather, and sharp gear abound.
PETS
sevendaysvt

Breaking the Ice With the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department

Anthony Bourdain skewed my perception of ice fishing. Since watching him in the Québec episode of his food and travel show "Parts Unknown" in 2013, I've dreamed of an elaborate meal in a decked-out ice shanty: a multicourse feast served on vintage dishware with oysters, foie gras, lobster with shaved black truffle, an overly fussy cake, wine and Chartreuse.
SHELBURNE, VT
WLUC

West End Ski and Trail holds official ribbon cutting on new location

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - West End Ski and Trail in Ishpeming held their official ribbon cutting Friday morning. The Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce joined the owner for the ceremony in their new location on Main Street. The shop offers full service and sales of bicycles, Nordic skis, snowshoes,...
ISHPEMING, MI
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

904
Followers
990
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy