True crime show dives into suspicious death of woman in Rocky Mountain National Park

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 1 day ago
Harold and Toni Henthorn. Courtesy photo.

A series new to streaming service Hulu centers around a Colorado murder investigation that many local residents are likely to remember.

'Wild Crime: Murder in the Rocky Mountains' tells the story of Toni Henthorn and her husband Harold Henthorn. Toni died following a 130-foot fall from a steep cliff in Rocky Mountain National Park on September 29th, 2012. Her husband, who had previously lost his first wife in an accident, was quickly pinned as a suspect with some believing he pushed her to her death.

IMDB currently lists four episodes in the series, which initially premiered in September of 2021. The show has a 7.5 of 10 rating on the website.

ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

