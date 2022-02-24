True crime show dives into suspicious death of woman in Rocky Mountain National Park

Harold and Toni Henthorn. Courtesy photo.

A series new to streaming service Hulu centers around a Colorado murder investigation that many local residents are likely to remember.

'Wild Crime: Murder in the Rocky Mountains' tells the story of Toni Henthorn and her husband Harold Henthorn. Toni died following a 130-foot fall from a steep cliff in Rocky Mountain National Park on September 29th, 2012. Her husband, who had previously lost his first wife in an accident, was quickly pinned as a suspect with some believing he pushed her to her death.

IMDB currently lists four episodes in the series, which initially premiered in September of 2021. The show has a 7.5 of 10 rating on the website.