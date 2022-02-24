ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

500-pound bear dubbed 'Hank the Tank' breaks into dozens of California properties

By AP
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18MayC_0eO3ta8M00
Photo Courtesy: South Lake Tahoe Police

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Hank the Tank strikes again.

The 500-pound black bear has damaged more than 30 properties around Lake Tahoe, and last week broke into yet another home in an endless quest for a quick meal.

Known by residents as Hank the Tank, the giant bear has eluded capture for more than seven months, according to Peter Tira, a spokesman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

“What’s problematic about this bear is how large it is,” Tira told SF Gate on Sunday. “It’s learned to use that size and strength to break into a number of occupied residences, bursting through the garage door or front door. It’s pretty frightening."

The bear is responsible for more than 150 incident reports in the region straddling Northern California and Nevada. A Friday break-in at a residence in the Tahoe Keys neighborhood is the latest, according to CBS Sacramento.

The bear smashed a window and squeezed into the house on Catalina Drive while the residents were at home. Police responded and banged on the outside of the house until Hank exited out the back door and disappeared into the woods.

Also known as Jake or Yogi or simply Big Guy, the bear is what Tira described as a “severely food habituated bear" that has “lost all fear of people” and thinks of them as a food source.

A homeowners association agreed during a meeting last week to allow state wildlife personnel to capture the bear. Previous trapping efforts, which are generally more successful in wooded settings, have proven futile in residential areas where the bear has become acclimated, SF Gate reported.

After the break-in Friday, officials collected DNA evidence to make an accurate match if they capture the bear. If Hank is captured, officials said the bear could be relocated to accredited facilities such as zoos and wildlife sanctuaries, Tira said.

“You relocate it to the wilderness, and they starve because they’re not used to hunting for food," Tira said.

Killing the bear is hopefully a last resort, said Joby Cefalu, a board member with the homeowners association.

“Nobody on our board took lightly the situation of depredation,” Cefalu told the Los Angeles Times. "We’re meant to coexist. Unfortunately, this is a human problem.”

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Colorado turns to ice-fishing tents to house homeless

DENVER (AP) — Gary Peters spent seven years camping outside a Denver golf course to avoid sleeping in a public shelter until last summer when he moved into a new homeless community where he's been given his own ice-fishing tent featuring electrical outlets, a cot and a zero-degree rated sleeping bag.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
South Lake Tahoe, CA
State
Nevada State
City
Sacramento, CA
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] $13,500,000 Colorado mansion on Former Colorado ski area hits the market

A beautiful mansion nestled in a former Colorado ski area has been listed by the luxury Hall and Hall real estate brokerage, and for a whopping $13,500,000 it can be yours. "Situated on the summit of the former East Arapahoe Ski Area, Bear Mountain Estate encompasses varied terrain, over 51± acres, while offering incredibly dramatic elevation change, including steep slopes that are heavily wooded with ponderosa pine and evergreen trees. The heavily wooded areas are interspersed by open grassy meadows, while boasting views of downtown Denver that are next to impossible to replicate," the property description reads.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Body of missing biker found in Colorado, miles from destination

The Boulder County Coroner has announced that the body of missing 55-year-old Saza Lee has been identified after being found on February 13. Lee was last heard from by his wife, Bobbie Lee, on September 10, with plans for a late-night bike ride. He reportedly left the area near Longmont's Mountain View Cemetery at around 8 PM with plans to bike to Kanemoto Park and return home by 10:30 PM. He did not return that night, prompting concern.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Most popular car in Colorado…and no, it’s not a Subaru

A recently published data analysis from Insurify.com, identified the most popular cars in the U.S by state. "From SUVs to sedans, pickups to hatchbacks, Americans have no shortage of choices when it comes to picking their ideal vehicle. Whether they’re looking for ample cargo space, tight handling, or even a flashy paint job, customers can find just about any vehicle to suit their particular automotive needs," the report said.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Cat severely burned by Colorado wildfire reunited with owner

A displaced tabby cat that sustained severe burns in the Boulder County Marshall Fire has been reunited with his owner and his name. According to the Humane Society of Boulder Valley, 'Boots' is back with his owner, "safe and warm, where he belongs." This reunion takes place after Boots was mistaken to be another cat that a different family was missing. Severe burns from the fire had left many of his distinguishing features unrecognizable, later revealing that he had been misidentified as he healed.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Sanctuaries#Black Bear#Ap#Tank#Cbs Sacramento#Sf Gate
OutThere Colorado

Entire Colorado high country under avalanche warning after week of snow

Feb. 25—Colorado's mountains were hit with a week-long winter storm, dumping feet of snow in some areas and creating avalanche conditions in many areas. Earlier this week, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) issued an avalanche warning for much of the state, which expired Thursday night. Now CAIC has put a special avalanche advisory into effect for all mountain areas in Colorado. "You can trigger a large and dangerous avalanche,...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Extreme cold around Colorado Springs puts 'puffing' vehicles back into spotlight

Many car owners know it's not a good idea to leave their car running and unattended. But they still do it, especially when it's cold outside. Known as puffing, this practice attracts car thieves. Leaving a car idled without anyone inside is illegal in Colorado and happens more often during winter months. Law enforcement agencies and experts say owners do this because they want to warm up their cars while they run back inside to get a cup of coffee or their briefcase.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
OutThere Colorado

13 Colorado restaurants, chefs up for prestigious food award

Thirteen Colorado restaurants and chefs landed on the James Beard Awards 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists’ list Wednesday. The winners, including those for Leadership. Lifetime Achievement and Humanitarian of the Year, will be announced March 16 in Scottsdale, Arizona. The finalists will celebrate at a ceremony June 13 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Denver International Airport dealing with many cancellations again as winter freeze persists

Feb. 24—Denver International Airport got another 1.5 inches of snow overnight, leading to more delays and cancellations Thursday. For the third straight day, DIA is dealing with adverse weather. According to FlightAware.com, Nearly 60% of traffic on Tuesday was delayed with 129 cancellations. Wednesday was more of the same as 43% of flights were not on time, and 236 flights were canceled. Before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, DIA had 78...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Whataburger was worth the wait -- and the cold, Colorado Springs fans say

To say that Whataburger fans are a hearty lot is an understatement as big as Texas, the fast-food chain's home state. Hours before the 11 a.m. Wednesday opening of Colorado Springs' first Whataburger, more than a dozen people lined up outside the restaurant in temperatures that were a bone-chilling 6 below zero before they climbed to a feet-numbing 1 above. The restaurant is part of the InterQuest Marketplace shopping center, east of Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway on the city's far north side.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy