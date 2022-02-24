ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes Sets New Champions League Record

By Rhys James
 1 day ago

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes set a new Champions League record in the round of 16 game vs Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

The Portuguese international's through ball for Anthony Elanga in the 80th minute helped his team secure a draw in the game. You can watch the goal via our article here.

The result wasn't the only thing it secured, though - it also earned him a place in the UEFA Champions League record books.

With that pass, Fernandes became the only player to assist a goal in six consecutive Champions league matches while playing for an English club.

The previous holder of the record was another Red Devils midfielder. David Beckham, formerly assisting for five matches in a row, had been the last record owner since 1998.

Bruno Fernandes will hope to extend this record even further when he will play Atletico Madrid again in the second leg at Old Trafford, in three weeks time.

Benfica battles to 2-2 draw against Ajax in Champions League

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Benfica came from behind twice to hold Ajax to a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 clash Wednesday. Sébastien Haller scored for both teams in the first half. The prolific Ivory Coast striker now has 11 goals for Ajax in his first seven Champions League matches, the highest tally ever by a debutant in Europe's top club competition.
Cristiano Ronaldo 'has that SMELL for doing different things', says Bruno Fernandes as Manchester United playmaker believes team-mate can inspire club to European glory again

Bruno Fernandes believes Cristiano Ronaldo can be the catalyst for more Manchester United glory in the Champions League due to his big-game experience. Ronaldo has won five European Cups during his illustrious career - with his first coming as United player in 2007-08. The 37-year-old then won another four at...
Atletico Madrid v Man Utd: Confirmed team news

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone makes three changes from the side that started their 3-0 win at Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday. Koke is injured while fellow midfielder Yannick Carrasco is suspended and Luis Suarez drops to the bench. That means Angel Correa, Renan Lodi and Geoffrey Kondogbia all start for the Spanish Champions.
Champions League takeaways: Man United fortunate to draw Atletico Madrid; Ajax's Haller makes up for own goal

The UEFA Champions League action on Wednesday brought us some high-end drama as Atletico Madrid's early goal from Joao Felix was canceled out by 19-year-old Swedish prospect Anthony Elanga with 10 minutes to go for Manchester United, who escape the Wanda Metropolitano in Spain with a draw. Benfica stormed back as they needed help from Ajax's prolific scorer Sebastian Haller to secure a 2-2 draw as the Ivorian put together a three-minute span in the first half where he scored and then conceded an own goal.
