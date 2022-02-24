Beach House - Once Twice Melody Music Album Reviews

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach House’s Once Twice Melody begins “out in the summer sun,” dawning strings and downy acoustic guitars sketching a scene of pastoral bliss, and ends, 17 songs later, reaching “into the darkness,” where “the universe collects us.” It is a fittingly epic span for a pair of Baltimore stargazers who have never been shy about courting infinity. Between those two ephemeral points, Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally luxuriate in the interplay of shadow and light, the scent of night-blooming flowers, the rhapsody of sensation itself. The first album that they have produced on their own, it hews to Beach House’s trademark dream-pop reverie—eight albums in, it is clearer than ever that they have no interest in breaking character or changing up the scenery—while billowing outward in every direction. The operative term is more, the operative mode superlative: bigger but also gauzier; more sumptuous, more diaphanous, more dazzling. You don’t listen to Once Twice Melody, you dissolve into it.
Beach House kicked off their US tour in Pittsburgh last night (February 18), and they gave live debuts to a number of tracks from new LP ‘Once Twice Melody’. The Baltimore duo – comprised of Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally – released the follow-up to 2018’s ‘7’ in four separate parts, with the final instalment arriving yesterday.
Fifteen-odd years into their career, Beach House are at a point where most artists have settled into “heritage” status at best or rehash at worst. But with “Once Twice Melody,” they’ve defied those and many other odds, creating an album that is unmistakably them, and at first blush not that different from their previous work, but one that gradually unveils more and more detail, like intricate painting viewed from different perspectives. Three years in the making, it’s their most definitive and probably their best work to date, and even more remarkable in these ADD-addled times, they’ve done it with a sprawling, 18-song album — their eighth — that is around 80 minutes long.
Since 2006, the duo Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally, better known as Beach House, has remained a mainstay in the indie scene for effortlessly cool synths and mysteriously monotonous vocals. In past projects, the duo delicately captured feelings of love and loss, and the group’s latest record Once Twice Melody rediscovers the flux of experiencing both thorny yet beautiful feelings all at once. It’s some of their best work yet, with the album enchanting the listener through a story of going in and out of love — all while encapsulating the naive optimism and inconsolable yearning that comes with it.
When Bloodywood exploded into the YouTube limelight a few years ago with an arsenal of metallic covers they seemed like a lot of fun, but not a band built to last. There’s still a lot to be said for their viral version of Ari Ari and the Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande songs on their first collection Anti-Pop Vol. 1, but the Bloodywood behind Rakshak are an altogether different proposition.
"The king of riffs is back in town," Klaus Meine declares at the start of Scorpions' new album. And they are not holding anything in reserve. Though it's an old showbiz conceit, there was some genuine concern about whether the long-lived group would follow up 2015's Return to Forever, a 50th-anniversary commemoration that itself seemed like an effort to produce. Scorpions themselves seemed truly uncertain if they had it in them to do another one, to find the proverbial gas in the tank.
Immolation have been at the death metal mill for so long now that even impressed remarks about the length of their habit feel vintage. And yet, even 31 years since their Dawn Of Possession debut, the New York maulers continue to shine in both blunt reliability and heavy creativity. So...
When Author & Punisher first rose to prominence through its compelling mangle of abrasive, robotic electronica in the mid-’00s, few could’ve imagined that the project would still be breaking fresh ground almost two decades down the line. The metallic-industrial alter-ego of engineer, instrumentalist, vocalist and avant-garde sculptor Tristan...
When Dave Grohl was growing up in the suburbs of Washington DC, he’d regularly meet friends at a legendary local landmark. Rather than the fabled tinnie-strewn park bench of British teenage lore, this was an altogether more impressive arrangement. Grohl and his buddies would spend hazy evenings at the house where the greatest horror film of all time – 1973’s The Exorcist – was filmed. “I spent a lot of time hanging around on those steps,” explains Grohl with a glint in his eye. “There was a liquor store called Dixie Liquor right next to it, and they would sell...
Julia Armfield has an unconventional attitude to romance. “Horror is the most romantic genre,” the author says when we speak over Zoom, a few days before Valentine’s Day. She tilts her head, as if it’s obvious. “In some ways, I think the two things are synonymous.”The 31-year-old Londoner has just published her debut novel, Our Wives Under the Sea. Her first book, 2019’s salt slow, is an eerie, sexy collection of short stories that injects the mythic and monstrous into mundanity, with unsettling flashes of winged women and stone lovers. One of its stories, “The Great Awake”, in which sleep...
