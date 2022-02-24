ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, MA

Swastika found on Curry College campus prompts move to online classes

By Joe Difazio, The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 5 days ago

MILTON – Curry College will continue to offer online classes for students who feel unsafe after another swastika was found scrawled on the wall of a dormitory, the latest of a string of hateful graffiti found at the school this month.

The swastika was found Tuesday, when all classes had already been moved online because threatening writing targeting Black people "was discovered in a campus building ... with a specific date noted of February 22, 2022," according to a statement from the school.

The graffiti found this week prompted the school to continue offering online classes. A series of swastikas and other hateful graffiti was found at the school at the beginning of the month. The swastika is asymbol associated with the Nazi Party.

Earlier coverage: Milton police investigating swastikas, other hateful graffiti at Curry College

Hate on the South Shore: Quincy man arrested in Sweden, charged with terrorism after series of anti-Semitic fires

"We are determined to keep our campus a safe, welcoming and diverse place of learning," the college's statement said. "We will continue to diligently address these matters while also offering support and care to our community, and importantly to any and all individuals directly affected."

The Patriot Ledger asked to speak to students about the incidents but was denied access to the campus by Liz Matson, director of content and public relations at the college.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cp2Fa_0eO3rAaq00

Milton police and the college's security team are investigating  the incidents, and Curry is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of  whoever is writing the graffiti.

The school has held events to try to bring students together, Matson said.

A student told The Currier Times, the college's student-produced news site, that the campus was desolate over the weekend due to fear caused by the graffiti.

More: Swastika, vandalism found in Duxbury Middle School bathroom, linked to TikTok

Vandalism: Swastikas painted on sign and building of closed Norwell motel

“Although a lot of students decided to commute back home because they didn’t feel safe, I stayed on campus last weekend. It was pretty quiet here, no one was roaming the halls or walking around the Student Center," Robert Smith told The Currier Times . "Everyone on campus, for the most part, laid low in case something were to happen.”

The site also reported that Ed Davis, the former commissioner of the Boston Police Department, was hired by the school to help with the investigation.

Prior incidents

Swastikas have been found at other schools and places on the South Shore before.

Last September the symbol was found in a bathroom at Duxbury Middle School , months after the town's high school football team was found to be using antisemitic play calls.

Police departments in Quincy, Marshfield, Norwell and Hull have all responded to reports of antisemitic graffiti and vandalism on public property and in schools over the last three years.

There have also been prior instances of hateful graffiti at Curry College.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Our latest offer is $1 for 6 months.

Material from WCVB was used in this report. Joe Difazio can be reached at jdifazio@patriotledger.com. Follow him on Twitter @jldifazio.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Swastika found on Curry College campus prompts move to online classes

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Ukraine cities face intense shelling as Russian convoy closes in on Kyiv

Ukraine's embattled leader accused Russia of war crimes and "state terrorism" Tuesday after a fresh blast pounded the heart of the country's second-largest city, fueling fears that civilians would bear the brunt of the intensifying assault. Russia hit major cities across Ukraine with increasingly heavy shelling as the conflict escalated...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

State of the Union comes amid war abroad, discord in US

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing disquiet at home and danger abroad, President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address at a steeply challenging moment for the nation, aiming to navigate out of the pandemic, reboot his stalled domestic agenda and confront Russian aggression. The White House...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Texas primary tests GOP’s rightward shift as midterms begin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas kicked off the nation’s long and likely bruising midterm season Tuesday with primaries that are testing the state’s new, tougher voting laws while giving Republicans a chance to validate GOP leaders who have pushed already deeply red territory farther right and proudly tightened their embrace of former President Donald Trump.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milton, MA
City
Marshfield, MA
City
Norwell, MA
Milton, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Duxbury, MA
CBS News

MLB cancels start of baseball season as talks falter

Major League Baseball on Tuesday canceled at least six of its first batch of games for the 2022-23 season after team owners and the players' union failed to reach agreement on a new employment contract. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said the league and team owners made several concessions to the...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swastikas#Vandalism#Milton Curry College#The Nazi Party#Curry College Hate#Anti Semitic#The Currier Times
The Hill

Meta to demote content from Russian state-controlled media globally

Meta will demote posts from Russian state-controlled media accounts or linking to the outlets across Facebook and Instagram globally, executives said Tuesday. The tech giant will make content from the pages “harder to find” across its platforms in response to growing calls from global leaders to limit access to the Russian state-controlled outlets as the nation pushes forward with its invasion of Ukraine.
INTERNET
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

1K+
Followers
946
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy