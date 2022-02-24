Swastika found on Curry College campus prompts move to online classes

MILTON – Curry College will continue to offer online classes for students who feel unsafe after another swastika was found scrawled on the wall of a dormitory, the latest of a string of hateful graffiti found at the school this month.

The swastika was found Tuesday, when all classes had already been moved online because threatening writing targeting Black people "was discovered in a campus building ... with a specific date noted of February 22, 2022," according to a statement from the school.

The graffiti found this week prompted the school to continue offering online classes. A series of swastikas and other hateful graffiti was found at the school at the beginning of the month. The swastika is asymbol associated with the Nazi Party.

"We are determined to keep our campus a safe, welcoming and diverse place of learning," the college's statement said. "We will continue to diligently address these matters while also offering support and care to our community, and importantly to any and all individuals directly affected."

The Patriot Ledger asked to speak to students about the incidents but was denied access to the campus by Liz Matson, director of content and public relations at the college.

Milton police and the college's security team are investigating the incidents, and Curry is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever is writing the graffiti.

The school has held events to try to bring students together, Matson said.

A student told The Currier Times, the college's student-produced news site, that the campus was desolate over the weekend due to fear caused by the graffiti.

“Although a lot of students decided to commute back home because they didn’t feel safe, I stayed on campus last weekend. It was pretty quiet here, no one was roaming the halls or walking around the Student Center," Robert Smith told The Currier Times . "Everyone on campus, for the most part, laid low in case something were to happen.”

The site also reported that Ed Davis, the former commissioner of the Boston Police Department, was hired by the school to help with the investigation.

Prior incidents

Swastikas have been found at other schools and places on the South Shore before.

Last September the symbol was found in a bathroom at Duxbury Middle School , months after the town's high school football team was found to be using antisemitic play calls.

Police departments in Quincy, Marshfield, Norwell and Hull have all responded to reports of antisemitic graffiti and vandalism on public property and in schools over the last three years.

There have also been prior instances of hateful graffiti at Curry College.

