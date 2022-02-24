ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IVECO celebrates the 700,000th Daily manufactured in Valladolid

 1 day ago

The IVECO plant in Valladolid is celebrating: in January, the 700,000th IVECO Daily rolled of the assembly line, three decades after this vehicle entered production at this factory. This event is testament to the quality and efficiency of a factory that has evolved continuously and has now positioned itself as a...

IN THIS ARTICLE
