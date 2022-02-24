I-Team: Apple Airtag dangers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s a tool that’s supposed to help you track items you might lose, like your keys or wallet. But Apple’s popular AirTags are also be used by criminals to stalk people. Reports of instances have grown since the product was released in April of 2021. Earlier this year, a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model shared her terrifying ordeal after she was stalked by a stranger. Brooks Nader said she was at an upscale bar when someone slipped an Apple AirTag into her coat pocket, tracking her for hours. “I had no idea that these existed until it happened to me,” the...

