The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) released its 2022 top safety award winners today. A total of 101 vehicles made the list, 11 more than last year. “The automakers continue to improve when it comes to making vehicles with better headlights and better front crash prevention systems,” said IIHS president David Harkey. “Those were really two of the drivers in the large number of vehicles on our awards list this year.”

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO