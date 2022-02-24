Batting Around: Where will Kris Bryant sign after the MLB lockout?

JUPITER, Fla. -- As February turned to March, there seemed to be some progress made in labor talks between baseball’s owners and players. Both sides remain at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla., where they have held 11 meetings of various lengths since arriving shortly before 10 a.m. ET. The league’s key negotiators -- including commissioner Rob Manfred and deputy commissioner Dan Halem -- have been spotted making the trek over to the players’ side of the facility on numerous occasions. Shortly before midnight, Halem and Rockies owner Dick Monfort went over for a meeting that lasted less than 10 minutes. Two active players (Mets starter Max Scherzer and free agent reliever Andrew Miller) have been present for meetings all day along with MLBPA chief Tony Clark, lead negotiator Bruce Meyer and others.

MLB ・ 12 HOURS AGO