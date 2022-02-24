ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Batting Around: Where will Kris Bryant sign after the MLB lockout?

By Al Lindsey
blackchronicle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Braves are World Series champions and now baseball is in the middle of its first work stoppage since the 1994-95 strike. MLB and the MLBPA were unable to agree to a new collective bargaining agreement prior to the Dec. 1 deadline, so the owners locked out the players, and...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Max Scherzer flames MLB owners for lockout negotiations while signing autographs

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer vocally bashed MLB for the lack of traction in lockout negotiations. The deadline for MLB and the MLB Player’s Association to reach an agreement to avoid a the cancellation of regular season games is on Monday, Feb. 28. The two sides have met throughout the week on a daily basis in Jupiter, Fla. On Saturday, the two sides met with the MLBPA made an offer, which was denied by the owners.
MLB
The Spun

MLB Star Believes He Knows Why Derek Jeter Stepped Down

Derek Jeter stepped down as the Miami Marlins CEO on Monday after four full years in the position. The surprising decision led onlookers to wonder what prompted the former New York Yankees icon to leave. On a day where MLB stepped dangerously closer to canceling games during a contentious lockout,...
MLB
MassLive.com

MLB lockout: Owners, players still talking after more than 14 hours, believed to be making progress on deal to avoid delayed Opening Day

JUPITER, Fla. -- As February turned to March, there seemed to be some progress made in labor talks between baseball’s owners and players. Both sides remain at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla., where they have held 11 meetings of various lengths since arriving shortly before 10 a.m. ET. The league’s key negotiators -- including commissioner Rob Manfred and deputy commissioner Dan Halem -- have been spotted making the trek over to the players’ side of the facility on numerous occasions. Shortly before midnight, Halem and Rockies owner Dick Monfort went over for a meeting that lasted less than 10 minutes. Two active players (Mets starter Max Scherzer and free agent reliever Andrew Miller) have been present for meetings all day along with MLBPA chief Tony Clark, lead negotiator Bruce Meyer and others.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Zack Wheeler
Person
Alec Bohm
FanSided

The Chicago White Sox are rumored to be pursuing Kris Bryant

The Chicago White Sox are rumored to be diving into the outfield free agent pool once the Major League Baseball lockout ends. The Sox have internal options to address this position of need. Adam Engel, Andrew Vaughn, and Gavin Sheets can fill that outfield spot if needed. Prospects Micker Adolfo and Yoelqui Cespedes also provide depth in right.
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB lockout: Live updates as CBA negotiations continue after league pushes back deadline to Tuesday afternoon

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association reportedly made progress toward an agreement for a new collective bargaining agreement that would end the owner-imposed lockout after a marathon negotiating session Monday that lasted until the early morning hours. MLB had originally created a deadline of Monday (Feb. 28) to reach an agreement before canceling regular-season games and postponing 2022 Opening Day. The league's self-imposed deadline, however, has been pushed back until 5 p.m. ET Tuesday, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN, and the sides will continue to talk throughout the day.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Lockout#Mariners#Braves#Mlbpa#Cbs Sports Mlb#Batting Around#Phillies
CBS Sports

MLB lockout: Where MLBPA, owners stand on negotiations ahead of league's Feb. 28 deadline

Major League Baseball's owner-imposed lockout, now nearly three months old, is entering its most pivotal day yet. The league has threatened to cancel regular season games if Monday, Feb. 28, passes without the two sides reaching a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement. The union, for its part, has not consented to that deadline. It's unknown if the league would hold off on cancellations if it feels that enough progress is being made in talks to warrant optimism about reaching a deal in the coming days.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB, union agree upon 12-team playoff in new CBA

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are apparently in agreement on a 12-team playoff in the upcoming collective bargaining agreement, reports Bob Nightengale of USA Today (Twitter link). As part of that deal, Nightengale adds that the league is likely to keep the penalties for exceeding the luxury tax in a similar level as they’d been under the previous CBA.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Is Considering Changes To The Way Teams Punt

After the league took aim at changing kickoffs a few years ago, we could be getting some tweaks to how NFL teams line up for and execute punts. When the NFL made changes to the kickoff process, they did so in order to try to make the play safer. That appears to be what the league is looking for as it analyzes punting plays.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy