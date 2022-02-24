ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-Team: Apple Airtag dangers

By Andrew Lofholm
wgxa.tv
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Apple AirTags are a cheap way to keep track of your stuff. They’re a little bigger than a quarter and their locations are easily tracked by your iPhone through the FindMy app. The devices are small and light enough that they can easily be placed...

wgxa.tv

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Apple take legal steps to combat AirTag stalking incidents

Apple have begun to take legal steps to tackle stalking incidents related to their AirTag. The AirTag device - which works via Bluetooth and iCloud to send the location of one Apple device to another via the FindMy app, designed to help users find their lost or stolen gadgets - had faced criticism following reports of stalking incidents and have announced that they are now "working with law enforcement" to deal with the complaints.
ELECTRONICS
Inc.com

Apple Just Gave AirTag Owners a Major Warning

Apple's AirTag trackers are one of the most useful, yet controversial products the company has introduced in a long time. They're great for sticking in or on things you might lose, like your keys, for example. I have several, and they're great. I don't tend to lose things, but there have been a few times when they give me extra peace of mind knowing that my backpack isn't going to accidentally disappear.
RETAIL
AZFamily

Police disagree with Apple on security as Arizonans tracked with AirTags

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Stalking through technology. Apple recently announced plans to add more measures to AirTags to cut down on unwanted tracking. The Bluetooth devices are designed to track objects such as keys or backpacks, but reports are increasing across the country of the devices being used to stalk people.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Apple AirTag used to catch bike thief (Video)

Apple AirTags have had a lot of press recently and Apple is making changes to the devices to make sure they are harder for people to use to track other people without their knowledge. The devices are also very useful and can be used to track various different devices. We...
TECHNOLOGY
iheart.com

Apple To Change AirTag Technology To Prevent Unwanted Tracking: Report

Apple is making changes to its AirTag technology in efforts to put a stop to unwanted tracking. In a blog post Thursday (February 10), the tech giant announced the changes –– made in collaboration with safety advocates and law enforcement agencies. The company will specifically address the issue...
ELECTRONICS
Taste Of Home

WebMD

The Independent

People

CBS Minnesota

Apple AirTags: Weighing The Benefits, Security Concerns Of The Tracking Device

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s a tool that’s supposed to help you track items you might lose, like your keys or wallet. But Apple’s popular AirTags are also be used by criminals to stalk people. Reports of instances have grown since the product was released in April of 2021. Earlier this year, a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model shared her terrifying ordeal after she was stalked by a stranger. Brooks Nader said she was at an upscale bar when someone slipped an Apple AirTag into her coat pocket, tracking her for hours. “I had no idea that these existed until it happened to me,” the...
ELECTRONICS
CBS 58

Apple plans AirTag updates to curb unwanted tracking

(CNN) -- Apple said Thursday it plans to add more safeguards to AirTags tocut down on unwanted tracking following reports that the devices have been used to stalk people and steal cars. In a blog post, Apple said it has worked with safety groups and law enforcement agencies to identify...
ELECTRONICS
WHEC TV-10

Apple AirTags warning from AG's office

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Attorney General Letitia James is warning people about malicious users attaching AirTags to cars, purses, coat pockets, and other items to track them. Some people have given reports of notifications popping up with their location information being shared, but they are not able to locate...
ELECTRONICS
CBS News

Apple updates AirTag safety features following reports of misuse

Apple's AirTag devices will soon undergo software updates intended to advance safety and privacy features, the company announced Thursday. The new steps come after some people reported that stalkers used the small Bluetooth device to track their movements. "AirTag was designed to help people locate their personal belongings, not to...
ELECTRONICS
Seattle Times

Apple says it will make AirTags easier to find after complaints of stalking

Apple will make improvements to its AirTag devices to make it more difficult for people to use them to track others without their knowledge. AirTags, tiny discs that Apple started selling for $29 last year to help people keep track of items like keys, wallets and phones, have become a headache for the company. People have said on social media and in interviews that they have found the devices hidden on their cars and belongings, leading them to fear they were being stalked.
ELECTRONICS

