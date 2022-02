NASSAWADOX, Va. — Drivers heading south on U.S. 13 on the Eastern Shore Friday morning had to take a detour at Nassawadox because of a crash. A few minutes before 5 a.m., a tractor trailer driven by a 60-year-old Spotsylvania man pulled over to the side of U.S. 13, but Sgt. Michelle Anaya with the Virginia State Police said he didn't realize how narrow the road's shoulder was.

NASSAWADOX, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO