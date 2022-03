As you will know if you've been on the internet for absolutely any time at all today SNL star, comedian and the new Mr Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, has rejoined Instagram after a four year hiatus from all social media. Well, while we were busy obsessing over the fact that he follows only two people (and one of them is a bit confusing), some fans were speculating about why exactly the star has rejoined the platform after all these years. Here's their pretty convincing theory.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO