Councillors and residents in Ironbridge are worried severe floods are becoming an annual event after barriers returned to the town as river levels rose. The deployment of flood barriers along the Wharfage in Ironbridge over the weekend - before river levels rose significantly on Monday - brought back painful memories of last year and especially 2020, when the force of the Severn pushed similar barriers back, gouging the road in places. Businesses and homes were flooded and residents counted the costs for months.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO