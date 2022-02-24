ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Pokémon Presents livestream will take place on February 27th

By K. Holt
 1 day ago

The next livestream will take place on February 27th, aka Pokémon Day, at 9AM ET. The Pokémon Company hasn't revealed what's in store, other than to say in on its Japanese account that it'll be a relatively brief affair clocking in at around...

