Channing Tatum's Story About His Dog BFF Had Us Tearing Up

By Leo Margul
PopSugar
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChanning Tatum isn't just the star of the new movie "Dog," he's also one of its codirectors. The "21 Jump Street" and "Dear John" actor is in fact making his directorial debut alongside his longtime collaborator Reid...

StyleCaster

Zoë Kravitz Just Revealed the Real Reason She Got Divorced After Confirming Her Romance With Channing Tatum

Ever since their split, fans have wanted to know what really caused Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman’s divorce. The couple—who got married in 2019 after three years of dating—shocked fans when they called it quits less than two years later. But now that Kravitz has officially moved on with someone else, The Batman actress is sharing the real reason behind her split from Glusman. In Elle’s March 2022 issue, Kravitz revealed that her divorce from Glusman was a typical case of it’s-not-you-it’s-me. “Karl’s an incredible human being,” Kravitz told the magazine in an interview, which was published online on February 14,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Channing Tatum in ‘Dog’: Film Review

Despite his status as one of Hollywood’s reigning hunks and such popular flicks as The Vow and Dear John, Channing Tatum actually hasn’t done all that many romantic movies in his career. His latest effort doesn’t technically alter that fact, though the actor lovingly caresses, speaks adoringly to and shares a bathtub with an equally gorgeous female co-star. That said co-star is a Belgian Malinois should in no way deter Tatum’s many fans from checking him out in his first starring role in five years. Tatum also co-directed (with his Magic Mike collaborator Reid Carolin) this obvious passion project, inspired by...
MOVIES
wonderwall.com

Channing Tatum talks body hair changes for upcoming 'Magic Mike 3' film, plus more celeb news

Channing Tatum says he's going au naturel for 'Magic Mike 3'. "The times, they are are-changin'" … and that goes for male dancers, too! Channing Tatum stopped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Feb. 8 to discuss his new movie, "Dog," which he stars in and directed. But when the conversation turned to the shaved head Channing sports in the movie, Jimmy apparently couldn't resist asking the actor and director to share his body hair plans for the upcoming third installment of "Magic Mike." "Speaking of hair removal, what about 'Magic Mike?'" Will you be waxing your body for that soon? Is that starting yet?" Jimmy inquired. Channing smiled. "No," he said. "We are going to change with the times, and I am not gonna do the whole waxing thing. I think I'm just gonna go natural." Jimmy didn't drop it, though. Instead, he asked if waxing is no longer on-trend for male dancers. "I think we're gonna try to change it. I think we're gonna just … it's a new day. It's a new day," Channing replied. Jimmy was on to him. "Is this just because you don't wanna get waxed anymore?" he asked. "Yep, pretty much," Channing said with a chuckle. "A little bit of hair is fine!" Steven Soderbergh has signed on to direct the new film, "Magic Mike's Last Dance," but Channing told "Entertainment Tonight" he's unsure if Matthew McConaughey will return for this installment. He also said he's already started rehearsing, "every day for three hours a day in a garage in the Valley." Filming is slated to start next month in London and Italy, according to ET.
MOVIES
Channing Tatum
SheKnows

Channing Tatum Threw Himself Into 'Whatever' Daughter Everly Wanted After His Jenna Dewan Split

For any divorced couple, diving into the world of single parenthood is scary, it’s uncharted territory after raising a family together. Channing Tatum found himself in that exact position when he split from ex-wife Jenna Dewan in October 2018 — he had to figure out a way to relate to their daughter, Everly. Tatum knew that he could entertain his daughter because he “liked to act and play make-believe and magical things, but his biggest concern was worrying if he “was going to be able to meet her on her level.” He told Jonah Hill in his VMan interview, “I was...
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Sarah Jessica Parker Just Put the Final Nail in the Kim Cattrall Feud Coffin

The longstanding feud between former Sex and the City costars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattral has continued to make headlines amid the show's recent HBO Max revival. Now, though, Parker has seemingly put the final nail in the coffin, regarding the prospect of Cattrall ever showing up in And Just Like That. While speaking to Variety, Parker was asked if she would be OK with her ex-castmate joining the cast of the news show, to which she replied, "I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared."
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Ellen DeGeneres’ Marriage Allegedly ‘A Mess’ After Portia De Rossi Asked For An Open Relationship, Gossip Says

As per Life & Style, everything seems rosy for Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres. In August, they celebrated their 13th anniversary. After so many years of ups and downs, however, the two are at a new crossroads. “The whispers are about trying an open marriage,” an insider says. De Rossi reportedly broached the topic, and DeGeneres flipped her lid.
CELEBRITIES
Business Times

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake To End Their Marriage Due To Massive Fight Before Christmas

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake reportedly are heading for a split as they fight just before Christmas Day that may lead to the end of their marriage. OK! magazine (Feb. 14 issue) claimed that the couple has been feuding over their living arrangements. Timberlake allegedly wants to stay in Los Angeles, but Biel has decided that it would be best for them to live in Montana.
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Julia Roberts Shared a Rare Peek Into Her Personal Life With a Sweet Birthday Photo of Husband Danny Moder

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder prefer to keep their home life out of the spotlight, but every once in a while, the actress gives us a tiny glimpse into their relationship. On Moder’s 53rd birthday on Jan. 31, Roberts decided to share a post with her Instagram followers in honor of his big day. The image has the cinematographer looking off in the distance under a palm tree while holding a surfboard. Moder’s wet suit shows off his muscular biceps and his athletic form — we have a feeling this handsome photo makes the Pretty Woman star swoon. She captioned...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Ben Affleck's Valentine's gift for Jennifer Lopez had us On The Floor with jealousy

Love is definitely in the air this Valentines weekend as – once again – celebrities have been showing off their love for their beaus with some pretty extravagant gifts. However, this year fans have been gushing over a gift that wasn’t exactly expensive – but it was SUPER cute. Before their Valentines date at the Super Bowl, Ben Affleck surprised his Mrs with an adorable personalized gift.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel At Their 'Breaking Point' As Singer Reaches Out To Ex Britney Spears To Talk About 'The Old Days'

Longtime couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel may have spent much of the last year out of the public eye, but their actions still managed to raise eyebrows. In late 2021, the pair put their Hollywood Hills family home on the market for $35 million. Then, in early January, it was revealed they’d also quietly unloaded their sprawling, 5,400-square-foot penthouse in lower Manhattan for $29 million.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
CELEBRITIES

