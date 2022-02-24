ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Letter Regarding Ukraine

Cover picture for the articleThese past two years have been extremely difficult; challenging our resilience and humanity. Today we are faced with another significant incident that impacts our entire world. Last evening’s invasion of...

WOLF

Bishop of Scranton releases statement regarding Ukraine invasion

SCRANTON, (WOLF) — Today, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera released the following statement regarding the invasion of Ukraine:. “Like many of you, I am saddened and heartbroken by the humanitarian crisis that continues to unfold in Ukraine. Our world should be long past the need for anyone to wake up at 5 a.m. to the sound of explosions, rocket attacks and air raid sirens."
SCRANTON, PA
Lancaster Online

Is Ukraine news a diversion? [letter]

When I opened LNP on Feb. 8, I was surprised to read “ALL EYES ON UKRAINE” as the main headline on Page A8. I read the article, and I agree there are some serious issues about the borders of Ukraine (about 5,000 miles away) and the borders of Taiwan (more than 7,000 miles away). But I wondered if the present administration is trying to divert our attention from a serious issue that is much closer — and that is our southern border.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Detroit News

Letters: Readers react to Russian attacks on Ukraine

On Thursday, Russia launched an unprovoked attack on Ukraine, where members of my family live. They are safe, for now, despite living in a city on the Black Sea that was shelled by the Russian military. Many other families, I fear, will not have been so lucky.
POLITICS
Standard-Examiner

Letter: Ashamed by failure to prevent Ukraine fiasco

I am amazed at World Democracies and the United States. In 1990 a murdering, brutal, bully of a dictator invaded and occupied a smaller, Constitutional Monarchy country. The dictator claimed the small country was historically part of his country. The democracies of the world united to remove the invaders. Remember...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
Place
Europe
The Independent

Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

