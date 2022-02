Some 95.5% of pupils who left Scottish schools last year were in “positive destinations” within three months, figures show.The Scottish Government defines a positive destination as further education, training or employment.Of the 50,746 youngsters who left school after the 2020-21 academic year, 45.1% went to university, while 23.3% went to college and 22.6% enter employment.A record 95.5% of pupils were in positive destinations 3 months after leaving school last year.Positive destinations include work, further study and training.More pupils than ever before (45.1%) went on to higher education.➡️https://t.co/JjYzqEL3MW pic.twitter.com/9BiEzw2N4L— ScotGov Education (@ScotGovEdu) February 22, 2022The number of people in positive destinations...

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO