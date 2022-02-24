On The Vine: On never giving in

The more, the merrier? Karen Derrico and Deon Derrico already have 14 kids — but the Doubling Down With the Derricos stars aren’t opposed to expanding. “We have not shut the factory down, and I can’t tell you when we will, to be honest,” Deon, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 15. “From my perspective, I just have that empty nester fear. I want to always have a child, a baby, in the house with us. That’s how I feel.”

