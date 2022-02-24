ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudon, TN

Suspect injured in Loudon shooting with law enforcement

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
WATE
 1 day ago

LOUDON, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Investigators are looking into the circumstances that led to an officer-involved shooting Thursday near a Loudon business, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. The Loudon Police Department is leading the investigation.

List: Knox, Blount, Monroe, Sevier, Grainger county roads affected by flooding

Law enforcement responded to an area near Malibu Boats on Kimberly Way in Loudon. LCSO spokesperson Matt Fagiana said the shooting did not occur in the building and the only person injured was the suspect.

It was not yet known what time the shooting occurred or which agency fired the shot – details are still developing.

“At the request of 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson, TBI special agents are currently en route to a report of an officer-involved shooting in Loudon County. At the time I don’t have a specific address, but it’s reported to be in a wooded area near a boat manufacturing business. As agents arrive at the scene and have had a chance to assess the situation, we’ll provide an update on our newsroom blog and social media platforms.”

-Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Susan Niland

Editor’s Note: The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

