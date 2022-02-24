ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weber County, UT

Semi-truck rollover crash blocks I-15 overpass lanes in Weber County

By Vivian Chow
 1 day ago

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A crash has left a semi-truck rolled over on a highway overpass on Thursday morning.

The Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened along the southbound I-84 ramp over I-15.

A large semi-truck rolled over on its side and blocked traffic in the area for hours.

Authorities closed lanes along the ramp to allow for debris cleanup.

Details are limited, but no injuries have been reported at this time.

