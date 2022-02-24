ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa police arrest man for multiple robberies over the span of nine days

By FOX23.com News Staff
 1 day ago
David Woodruff-Abernathy David Woodruff-Abernathy is facing several charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, wearing a mask in commission of a felony, and larceny from a retailer.

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man on Thursday for robbing multiple Dollar General and CVS locations over the course of nine days.

David Woodruff-Abernathy is facing several charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, wearing a mask in commission of a felony, and larceny from a retailer.

Surveillance video of who police say is David Woodruff-Abernathy

Police said he’s also facing another robbery charge for a case out of Broken Arrow. The robberies occurred on Feb. 16, Feb. 20, Feb. 21, Feb. 22 and Feb. 24.

Police said Woodruff-Abernathy was armed with a crowbar on most incidents, and took cash from the registers before running away on foot.

Gary Garrett
1d ago

I guess going out & finding a job was too much to do,but to go out & commit felony after felony. Robbing several establishments & rob multiple pharmacies,you'll never see the light if day ever again.If your life was that miserable,ask for help or find a job. Doesn't matter now,you chose your path,good luck with that....

Tulsa business owner frustrated after multiple thefts over 18 months

TULSA, Okla. — A Catoosa couple is sharing their frustrations after their business was robbed seven times in 18 months. Dolores Moorman runs Daris Contractors with her husband. The business opened in 2013 and handles heavy construction work, like building water treatment plants and infrastructure projects for the City of Tulsa. They manage 55 employees.
Strangers chase down man who stole car with 3-year-old inside

PORTLAND, Ore. — Good Samaritans are being credited with helping police in Portland, Oregon, after they chased down a man accused of stealing a car with a child inside. In a news release, police said a woman called them Friday morning saying someone jumped into her running car and drove away while her 3-year-old son was in the back seat. The boy’s father, who was with the mother, got into a separate car and followed the man, using his car to crash into the stolen car.
Okmulgee mayor under investigation, accused of embezzlement

OKMULGEE, Okla. — An Okmulgee business is accusing a former property manager of embezzlement. According to the Okmulgee Police Department, the McCullough Building Owners, LLC claims that Richard Larabee stole more than $150,000 while he was employed with the company. Larabee is also the current mayor of Okmulgee. Because...
