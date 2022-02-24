NHL Thursday bets: Parlaying two alternate overs

Columbus Blue left winger Patrik Laine (29) Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

We went 1-1 on our totals Wednesday night for a slight profit, but it sure would be nice to get back to winning more than we're losing.

Thursday in the NHL offers just that opportunity, with eight games on the schedule and high-powered offenses littered throughout the night.

We'll have a few articles today, but the first focuses on two games in particular that offer goal-scoring value.

To give ourselves some breathing room, I'm loading up alternate totals, one less than the standard offering and parlaying them together.

The parlay: CBJ-FLA over 6.5 goals, NJD-PIT over 5.5 goals (+141 DraftKings)

I like these games at their listed over, so if you prefer taking that approach, I support it, but I like the room this play gives us as we root on goals.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Florida Panthers

The Blue Jackets, led by Patrik Laine, have been scoring at will lately, averaging 4.0 goals per game in their last five. Laine has been leading the way, with 20 points (12 goals, eight assists) in his last 10 games.

Florida has been a bit tight to goals lately, but still letting up 2.8 in their past five at home, including 6 on Tuesday to Nashville.

Columbus typically gets pummeled by shots on a nightly basis, and their 3.6 goals allowed average in their past five road games is the eighth-most in the league.

That should give Florida an edge in scoring, as their 5.8 goals per game average in their last ten home games is tops in the NHL.

It's a great unison for scoring in this one, and we need just 6.5 goals to cash this leg of the parlay.

These teams have met twice so far this season, with game totals of 12 and 11. Seven seems well in grasp on this Thursday night.

New Jersey Devils vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

There's an extremely solid unison of scoring metrics to support goals on both ends in this game tonight.

The Devils are averaging the fourth-most goals per game in their past five road games (4.0), while Pittsburgh is allowing the 10th most goals per game at home in their L5 (3.6).

The Penguins are scoring the sixth-most goals per game at home in their last ten at 3.6, and New Jersey is surrendering the eighth-most GPG on the road in that same time span (3.5).

To me, I see opportunity for goals from both of these teams, and we need just six total to reach the mark.

These teams met just 11 days ago, with Pittsburgh winning 4-2. Four straight home games for the Penguins have exceeded this 5.5 total.

I think both teams find the back of the net to maintain their recent scoring trends.

Together, we get a +141 parlay on DraftKings. Good luck Thursday!