ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Thursday bets: Parlaying two alternate overs

By Griffin Carroll
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16xCsT_0eO3juTE00
Columbus Blue left winger Patrik Laine (29) Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

We went 1-1 on our totals Wednesday night for a slight profit, but it sure would be nice to get back to winning more than we're losing.

Thursday in the NHL offers just that opportunity, with eight games on the schedule and high-powered offenses littered throughout the night.

We'll have a few articles today, but the first focuses on two games in particular that offer goal-scoring value.

To give ourselves some breathing room, I'm loading up alternate totals, one less than the standard offering and parlaying them together.

The parlay: CBJ-FLA over 6.5 goals, NJD-PIT over 5.5 goals (+141 DraftKings)

I like these games at their listed over, so if you prefer taking that approach, I support it, but I like the room this play gives us as we root on goals.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Florida Panthers

The Blue Jackets, led by Patrik Laine, have been scoring at will lately, averaging 4.0 goals per game in their last five. Laine has been leading the way, with 20 points (12 goals, eight assists) in his last 10 games.

Florida has been a bit tight to goals lately, but still letting up 2.8 in their past five at home, including 6 on Tuesday to Nashville.

Columbus typically gets pummeled by shots on a nightly basis, and their 3.6 goals allowed average in their past five road games is the eighth-most in the league.

That should give Florida an edge in scoring, as their 5.8 goals per game average in their last ten home games is tops in the NHL.

It's a great unison for scoring in this one, and we need just 6.5 goals to cash this leg of the parlay.

These teams have met twice so far this season, with game totals of 12 and 11. Seven seems well in grasp on this Thursday night.

New Jersey Devils vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

There's an extremely solid unison of scoring metrics to support goals on both ends in this game tonight.

The Devils are averaging the fourth-most goals per game in their past five road games (4.0), while Pittsburgh is allowing the 10th most goals per game at home in their L5 (3.6).

The Penguins are scoring the sixth-most goals per game at home in their last ten at 3.6, and New Jersey is surrendering the eighth-most GPG on the road in that same time span (3.5).

To me, I see opportunity for goals from both of these teams, and we need just six total to reach the mark.

These teams met just 11 days ago, with Pittsburgh winning 4-2. Four straight home games for the Penguins have exceeded this 5.5 total.

I think both teams find the back of the net to maintain their recent scoring trends.

Together, we get a +141 parlay on DraftKings. Good luck Thursday!

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

NHL Sunday bets: Games to target for goals

It's Super Bowl Sunday, and we have plenty of NFL betting angles for you to take a look at right here on Yardbarker. Before we get to Rams-Bengals, we have NHL to bet on. While there's only four games today, there are still a few good targets for goals. Here...
NHL
Yardbarker

After refusing to wear NBA 75 jacket, Walt Frazier gets meme treatment

Walt Frazier marches to the beat of his own drum, and that has never been more apparent than it was at this year’s NBA All-Star Game. At halftime of the contest, the league hosted a grand ceremony to honor the 75 players who were selected as the greatest of all-time for the NBA’s 75th anniversary. Nearly every single honoree wore the dark blue jacket designed by the league specifically for the event … except for Frazier.
NBA
Yardbarker

Did Michael Jordan happen to upstage LeBron James in Cleveland?

Michael Jordan pulled up to this year’s NBA All-Star Game in a way that only he could. The retired Chicago Bulls legend made a surprise appearance at Sunday’s halftime ceremony honoring the 75 greatest players in NBA history. Many thought that Jordan, who owns the NASCAR team 23XI Racing, would not be at the All-Star Game after attending the Daytona 500 in Florida earlier in the day on Sunday. But Jordan hopped on a flight to Cleveland and made it on time to be honored at the NBA All-Star event.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Newsday

Rangers' Patrik Nemeth, Filip Chytil unable to play vs. Capitals

Neither defenseman Patrik Nemeth nor center Filip Chytil dressed for the Rangers for Thursday night’s game against the Capitals at the Garden. Nemeth’s wife is expecting, coach Gerard Gallant said. Chytil was "under the weather,’’ according to the coach. It was not COVID-related, Gallant said. Rookie...
NHL
The Spun

Packers Expected To Release Longtime Franchise Star

With free agency just around the corner, the Green Bay Packers could be making a massive change to their special teams unit. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the signing of kicker Dominik Eberle. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic believes this move foreshadows Mason Crosby’s eventual departure. “More foreshadowing of...
NFL
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany Matthews responds to ban report

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany Matthews offered her own response to a report that she had been banned from Kansas City Chiefs games. Former NFL offensive lineman Rich Ohrnberger claimed that Mahomes had banned both Matthews and his brother Jackson from Chiefs games because they were bad for his brand. Ohrnberger later deleted the tweet, and Mahomes openly laughed off the claim on social media.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrik Laine
Yardbarker

Juwan Howard explains his side of Michigan-Wisconsin fight

Michigan coach Juwan Howard refused to back down or apologize for his actions that helped escalate an on-court fight at the end of Saturday’s game. Howard confirmed in his postgame press conference that he was unhappy with Wisconsin coach Greg Gard’s decision to call timeout with a 15-point lead and 15 seconds remaining in the game. Howard felt that was “not fair” to Michigan. The Wolverines coach also added that the postgame scuffle was escalated by someone touching him, which he said was “very uncalled for.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Did LeBron James disrespect James Harden at All-Star Weekend?

LeBron James may have gone back into LePassiveAggressive mode at All-Star Weekend this year. The Los Angeles Lakers star had his All-Star media availability on Saturday and was asked about Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Josh Giddey, who is having a breakout first season in the NBA. “The MVP over there...
NBA
Yardbarker

Juwan Howard apologizes for actions after being banned by Michigan

Michigan coach Juwan Howard apologized Monday for his actions following his team’s loss to Wisconsin on Sunday. In a statement released Monday evening, Howard said he was “truly sorry” for how he had behaved in a scuffle during the postgame handshakes. He also apologized to Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, as well as to his players and Michigan fans. Howard added that he had to set a better example for his athletes, that there were no excuses, and that “this mistake will never happen again.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Yardbarker

Nebraska women's team suspends assistant Chuck Love, removes guard Ashley Scoggin from roster

Two key figures from Nebraska’s women’s basketball team made their exits this week, prompting a series of rumors regarding potential causes. Early Saturday the program announced that associate head coach Chuck Love had been suspended with pay over a “personal matter.” Shortly thereafter sharpshooting staring guard Ashley Scoggin disappeared from the online lineup.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbj Fla#Njd
NFL Analysis Network

3 QB Options The Denver Broncos Should Pursue This Offseason

The days of Peyton Manning have come and gone. The Denver Broncos have been down for a few years now and it is because of their inability to find their franchise quarterback. This offseason, Denver has been linked to some big names and they could go in many directions to find that solid option under center.
NFL
Yardbarker

Nick Saban shares how three players hurt Alabama in championship loss

Alabama went 13-2 during the college football season and lost to Georgia in the national championship game 33-18, ending its hopes of repeating. In the defeat to Georgia, Alabama lost one of its best players in Jameson Williams to a knee injury. The Crimson Tide were also playing without John Metchie, who got hurt in the SEC Championship Game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Report: Aaron Rodgers to inform Packers of decision soon

On Tuesday, the NFL MVP appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" and said "there will be no decision about my future" that day. Then on Wednesday, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst indicated that there were "no deadlines" for a decision from the star quarterback, but "the earlier the better."
NFL
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Draymond Green offers blunt take on Ben Simmons-James Harden trade

The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets pulled off inarguably the biggest deal of this year’s NBA trade deadline when they swapped disgruntled superstars. Ben Simmons, who had been bleeding cash and refusing to play for Philly, was shipped off to the Nets. James Harden, who had been beefing with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and possibly many more of his teammates who have chosen to remain anonymous, was sent to the 76ers.
NBA
Yardbarker

Twitter reacts to Steph Curry's record-breaking performance at All-Star Game

There’s putting on a show, and then there’s what Steph Curry did at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night. The Golden State Warriors star gave the people their money’s worth and then some with an electric performance during the main event at All-Star Weekend in Cleveland. Curry hit an absurd 16 three-pointers for 50 points in Team LeBron’s 163-160 win over Team Durant. The white-hot shooting display earned Curry this year’s Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP Award.
NBA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

29K+
Followers
33K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy