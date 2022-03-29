Los Dells 2022 Rescheduled Due to ‘Circumstances Beyond Our Control’

Click here to read the full article.

Update: Los Dells 2022 is officially postponed, according to an update that was posted on the festival’s social media account. The announcement comes a month after its lineup was unveiled with headliners Christian Nodal and Anuel AA, who were then abruptly replaced by Becky G, Ozuna and CNCO.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, we unfortunately must postpone,” the post explained just days after the new headliners was announced. “We know you are excited to join us and we are looking forward to bringing you the same upscale multi-genre Latin music festival that we have built our name upon.”

The post further explains that purchased tickets will be honored for the new date, which has yet to be set, and that festival goers who want a refund can request one by emailing info@losdell.com.

Los Dells, formerly based in Wisconsin, is making its grand return to the festival scene after being sidelined by the pandemic for two years, the organizers announced Thursday (Feb. 24) unveiling a star-studded lineup.

The now one-day Latinx festival (its first editions were two-day events) will take place April 2 in San Bernardino, Calif., at the N.O.S. Events Center with headliners Christian Nodal and Don Omar . Other confirmed artists set to take the stage include CNCO, Becky G, El Gran Silencio, Eladio Carrion, Yendry, Adriel Favela, Ally Brooke, Banda Renovacion, Fuerza de Tijuana, Silvana Estrada, and Sofía Reyes, among others.

The last iteration of Los Dells took place in 2019 in Wisconsin Dells, Wis., featuring acts such as Carlos Vives, Ozuna and Café Tacvba. It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Launched in 2017 by Damon Zumwalt, founder and CEO of Contemporary Services Corporation, and his son Damon Rey, Los Dells was then considered the first major multi-genre festival to take place in the Midwest. Its first edition featured global acts Maná, Daddy Yankee and Nicky Jam. Ruido Fest had launched in Chicago in 2015 but it mainly featured Latin alternative bands.

Los Dells’ return comes at a time when more Latinx-focused festivals have popped up. In Chicago alone, two back-to-back reggaeton festivals (Sueños and Más Flow) are set to take place for the first time ever this summer. In L.A., the multigenerational Bésame Mucho inaugural edition was announced last week with a head-turning lineup that features more than 50 artists including Los Tigres del Norte, Juanes, Caifanes, Sin Bandera and Bronco, to name a few. Bésame will take place Dec. 3 at L.A.’s Dodger Stadium.

General admission tickets ($99) and VIP tickets ($175) will go on sale to the public Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. For more info on the festival and ticket purchase visit losdells.com .