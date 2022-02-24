This Eliamo clip-on strainer will be your new favorite kitchen tool

Eliamo Clip-On Strainer ($7.49) (Lesley Chen)

There’s certainly a case to be made for investing some money in a great kitchen tool — a nice Vitamix or KitchenAid , for example — but a strainer or a colander, while useful, doesn’t need to cost a ton. After all, you’re using it to drain or strain food, not something super complicated like making your own nut butter or pizza dough.

For under $10, you can get a strainer that’s not only effective but also extremely compact. The Eliamo clip-on strainer comes in seven different colors and is made of a durable yet flexible silicone.

Eliamo Clip-On Strainer

The two clips are simple to use and adjust, and the silicone bends or extends depending on what sized pots, pans, or bowls you’re using. The holes extend across the full length of the strainer, with smaller diamond-shaped holes towards the top, which may come in handy when you’re using it for smaller things like thin noodles.

While it won’t cover as much on a large pot (it measures about 8.9” x 3.5”), this one tool can be used for multiple jobs on a variety of cookware to help prevent your food from ending up at the bottom of your sink. There’s also a small lip on the front for easier pouring, it’s dishwasher safe, and it’s much easier to store than a full-sized strainer/colander, which is bulky and takes up precious cabinet space.

Pros

Stays on securely once clipped on bowls and pots of various sizes (including lidded pots)

Holes for straining water extend all the way to the edges

Safe for temps from -40° to 230°C

Dishwasher-safe

Extremely affordable

Cons

Packaging is underwhelming — comes in a clear plastic bag with no labels

Smaller lip on the front of strainer

Takeaway

This clip-on strainer proves that kitchen essentials don’t have to cost a ton of money. It can effectively handle straining pasta, produce, and more, and costs less than $10, making it a great bang for your buck.