ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

This Eliamo clip-on strainer will be your new favorite kitchen tool

By Lesley Chen
SFGate
SFGate
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PBxwm_0eO3ibq200
Eliamo Clip-On Strainer ($7.49) (Lesley Chen)

There’s certainly a case to be made for investing some money in a great kitchen tool — a nice Vitamix or KitchenAid , for example — but a strainer or a colander, while useful, doesn’t need to cost a ton. After all, you’re using it to drain or strain food, not something super complicated like making your own nut butter or pizza dough.

For under $10, you can get a strainer that’s not only effective but also extremely compact. The Eliamo clip-on strainer comes in seven different colors and is made of a durable yet flexible silicone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hlrJg_0eO3ibq200 Clip-on Strainer Eliamo amazon.com $7.49 Shop Now

Eliamo Clip-On Strainer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DSdan_0eO3ibq200
The Eliamo clip-on strainer comes in seven different colors and is made of a durable yet flexible silicone. (Lesley Chen)

The two clips are simple to use and adjust, and the silicone bends or extends depending on what sized pots, pans, or bowls you’re using. The holes extend across the full length of the strainer, with smaller diamond-shaped holes towards the top, which may come in handy when you’re using it for smaller things like thin noodles.

While it won’t cover as much on a large pot (it measures about 8.9” x 3.5”), this one tool can be used for multiple jobs on a variety of cookware to help prevent your food from ending up at the bottom of your sink. There’s also a small lip on the front for easier pouring, it’s dishwasher safe, and it’s much easier to store than a full-sized strainer/colander, which is bulky and takes up precious cabinet space.

Pros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FmUWc_0eO3ibq200
This stays on securely once clipped on bowls and pots of various sizes. (Lesley Chen)
  • Stays on securely once clipped on bowls and pots of various sizes (including lidded pots)
  • Holes for straining water extend all the way to the edges
  • Safe for temps from -40° to 230°C
  • Dishwasher-safe
  • Extremely affordable

Cons

  • Packaging is underwhelming — comes in a clear plastic bag with no labels
  • Smaller lip on the front of strainer

Takeaway

This clip-on strainer proves that kitchen essentials don’t have to cost a ton of money. It can effectively handle straining pasta, produce, and more, and costs less than $10, making it a great bang for your buck.

Comments / 0

Related
Middletown Press

This $14 Kitchen Gizmo strainer will make meal prep so much easier

Living in a city apartment, I don’t have a ton of room for a lot of extra kitchen stuff. As much as I would like to have a tool or gadget for every little thing, my cabinet, drawer, and counter space are limited, so most of my kitchenware is space-saving, stacking, or multi-use. One thing I’ve never really owned is a strainer because I don’t drain things that often, and when I do, I just kind of wiggle the pot around and hope I don’t lose half my food to the sink drain. Strainers and colanders also tend to be bulky and my cabinets are already filled with pots that only get used on the odd day I get inspired to cook.
ELECTRONICS
Taste Of Home

Best Kitchen Gadgets Taste of Home Pros Actually Use at Home 2022

Taste of Home professionals share the best kitchen gadgets for home cooks. Our list might just surprise you!. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Baked Cowboy Dip

This delicious, and highly addictive Cowboy Dip used to be called "Cowboy Cr@#k Dip," which is what I called it, many, many times in the original voiceover for this video. Besides the actual word, the recording also contained cr@#k references, cr@#k puns, and a few cr@#k innuendos, which, as I found out shortly after submitting the video, were in violation of new corporate guidelines.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Favorite#Cookware#Amazon Com#Kitchenaid#Vitamix#Strainer Eliamo#Cons Packaging
30Seconds

Best French Onion Soup Recipe: A Chef's Favorite Easy French Onion Soup Recipe

If you're anything like me – you’re always short on time, but long on flavor. Then this French onion soup recipe is perfect for you. This easy French onion soup recipe is so rich and delicious, you'll never believe how simple it is to make. It's one of my family's favorite meals for lunch or dinner, and I hope it will become one of your family faves, too!
RECIPES
30Seconds

Granny Smith's Old-Fashioned Banana Nut Bread Recipe: The Ultimate Moist Banana Bread Recipe

As a child, my grandmother was a staple at our house each year during the Christmas holidays. Even while in her 80s, on Christmas Eve, she would enjoy a glass of wine while making her famous banana bread for us to enjoy. The wonderful aroma would fill the house, and each time I make this easy banana bread recipe it takes me back to that special time. I hope you enjoy this bread recipe as much as I have.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Make Strawberry Dump Cake with Only 3 Ingredients

This simple strawberry dump cake is for anyone who’s short on time and in desperate need of dessert. You do exactly what the name suggests: dump the ingredients into a baking dish without mixing. I fell in love with this simple cobbler-like dessert after making it only once! The filling is warm and gooey while the cake topping is golden and buttery.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Shopping
recipesgram.com

Easy Italian Lemon Butter Bars Recipe

These Italian lemon butter bars are so soft, creamy and delicious! Plus, they are very simple and easy to prepare. You will need 20 minutes to prepare them plus around 40 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:. Servings 20. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 1½ cups all-purpose flour. ½...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Scotch Eggs

If you’re a savory breakfast person like me, a Scotch egg is a perfect food. The U.K. dish consists of a boiled egg that’s been peeled, covered in breakfast sausage, then breaded and deep-fried. It’s the perfect high-protein breakfast or snack. What Does a Scotch Egg Taste...
RECIPES
Wide Open Eats

How To Cook Frozen Peas Well Enough To Actually Eat Them

Frozen peas are one of those staple frozen vegetables you can find in everyone's freezer. Unfortunately, for most of us, we've been cooking frozen peas incorrectly most of our lives. Most bags of frozen peas tell us to cook them by pouring the peas into a pot of boiling water. Once the peas are boiled to death, they're strained in a colander and served. If you're lucky, maybe they'll be coated with some butter, salt, and pepper. This method makes the peas mushy and just sad. Who wants to eat peas that resemble baby food?
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis’ Simple & ‘Crowd-Pleasing’ Game-Day Snack Will Be a Hit At Any Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The Super Bowl is right around the corner and with it comes some wildly fun parties. With any fun party, you need some mouth-watering appetizers to please the crowd. And of course, Giada De Laurentiis comes to save the day with this crowd-pleasing and simple dip recipe. On Feb 4, De Laurentiis posted a photo of some mouth-watering chips and dip with the caption, “The ultimate game-day snack: @Giadadelaurentiis’ bacon onion dip. Trust us, this one will be on repeat after...
FOOD & DRINKS
TODAY.com

Trying the keto diet? Here's a grocery list to get you started

We’ve all been there. You set a New Year’s resolution to change your diet. So you head to the grocery store, ready to kick off a new eating pattern on the right foot. You walk through the doors … and have no idea where to start. For...
DIETS
therecipecritic.com

Best Ever Teriyaki Chicken

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This teriyaki chicken will be the best that you ever make! The tender, juicy chicken is coated with the most amazingly flavored sauce. Once you eat this, it will become your new favorite!
RECIPES
DFW Community News

Mexican Lasagna

You know those nights when the kids want tacos, but you want lasagna? Make Mexican lasagna, and problem solved!. Move over ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, and olive oil, there is a new lasagna in town!. This Mexican lasagna recipe, aka taco lasagna recipe, is a family favorite in my house....
RECIPES
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
156
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy