George Russell has been waiting for this opportunity a long time. Over the past fifteen or so years, an F1 prospect's career has been pretty straightforward: You get one or two years of evaluation at a smaller team, then the major team that brought you up to the series decides whether to promote you to the senior team or leave you to explore free agency as an independent driver. Russell established himself as a future star by the middle of his second year, then proved it with an exceptional performance in a fill-in role at Mercedes during that season. But there were no seats open at the team, so he waited another year.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO