ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

AHA News: When His Heart Failed, 'Monk' Actor Jason Gray-Stanford Lived His Own Drama

KULR8
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAHA News: When His Heart Failed, 'Monk' Actor Jason Gray-Stanford Lived His Own Drama....

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Monk star Jason Gray-Stanford, 51, reflects on his lifesaving heart transplant in 2020: 'This gift I've been given has relit a light that was almost out'

Jason Gray-Stanford is opening about the heart transplant that saved his life 15 months ago. The actor, who's best known for playing the role of Lieutenant Randy Disher in the comedy-drama series Monk, shared his story of survival with PEOPLE in the hopes that it will encourage more people to become organ donors.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Peer’s daughter, 25, died after ‘unexplained headache’ as mother claims chances to save her were missed

The mother of a woman who died of unexplained swelling of her brain has told an inquest that “proper care” would have saved her.Gaia Young, whose father was the late Labour peer Michael Young, was 25 years old when she fell severely ill on 17 July last year after spending the day cycling and meeting friends.Her death has been treated as unexplained because the first post-mortem carried out on her came back inconclusive.Ms Young’s father, who was a social entrepreneur, died in 2002. Her mother is Dorit Uhlemann, Lady Young, and her half-brother Toby Young is associate editor of The Spectator.At...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Aha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

Lisa Ling says it was a "mistake" to say Joy Behar told her she was "talking too much" when she guest co-hosted The View last month

Ling wanted to clarify her comments she made Monday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "I said that when I was a guest co-host of the @theviewabc last week, that during a commercial break, @joyvbehar told me I was talking too much. Joy emailed me to say she didn’t say I was 'talking too much,' but rather that I was 'talking over' them. As you see, this incident was reported by PEOPLE and other outlets and infers that because I had a differing opinion from her, that she shut me down. That wasn’t the case and I have a great relationship with Joy."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

How Al Roker reflected on 'miracle' baby news with wife Deborah Roberts

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts make parenthood look easy but it was a challenging journey to get where they are. The couple share Nick, 19, and Leila, 23, together and also daughter, Courtney, 34, from his previous marriage to Alice Bell. However, Al and Deborah had trouble conceiving and at...
SCIENCE
CinemaBlend

Former America's Got Talent Finalist Was Arrested For Assault

Fans can check out a video highlight below of Glennis Grace performing alongside Bebe Rexha for a duet rendition of "I'm A Mess" morphing into "Meant To Be." Only a few years ago, the talent-heavy singer and Eurovision vet Glennis Grace faced quite the uphill climb during her stint on NBC’s hit competition series America’s Got Talent. Starting with her Whitney Houston-inspired audition, Grace continued to wow the judges to the point where she was one of the Season 13 finalists, though she inevitably lost out to the young magician Shin Lim, who later went on to win America’s Got Talent: The Champions the next year. Unfortunately, things haven’t been quite so optimistic for Grace, who was recently arrested for assault after an incident in her home country of the Netherlands.
PUBLIC SAFETY
realitytitbit.com

Darcey and Stacey's dad Mike is so wealthy that he bought their 715K home

Darcey and Stacey’s dad is a huge part of their lives and has supported them through thick and thin. The Silva sisters rose to fame from their appearance on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance, and they haven’t looked back since. They now have their own spin-off show, Darcey & Stacey so viewers can keep up to date with the twin’s hectic lives.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Major News Anchor Leaving Her Show After More Than a Decade

A major news anchor in Australia is leaving her show after over a decade. Leigh Sales is leaving the Australian Broadcasting Company's flagship nightly show 7.30, with her last episode set to air in late June. She will remain at ABC though and plans to lead the broadcaster's coverage of Australia's federal elections in May.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

’16 & Pregnant’ Star Jordan Cashmyer’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Family: ‘We Are Heartbroken’

The reality star’s family launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for her 6-month-old daughter and revealed the cause of Jordan’s death in the description. 16 & Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer’s cause of death has been revealed. About one week after the 26-year-old tragically died, the family set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her 6-month-old daughter Lyla, where they went into detail about Jordan’s battle with substance abuse. “Our daughter Jordan tragically lost her life on January 15, 2022, at the age of 26. Leaving behind a sweet little 6-month-old girl,” the description reads alongside a photo of Jordan and Lyla. “Addiction plagues many families, and our family was not immune to it. Jordan was always so full of life and full of personality.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy