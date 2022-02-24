ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Judge OKs Boeing settlement with investors over 737 Max

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NzOrt_0eO3iHNc00

A judge has approved a $237.5 million settlement of a lawsuit in which Boeing investors accused company board members of failing to properly oversee safety issues around the 737 Max before two of the planes crash ed, killing 346 people.

The investors filed the so-called derivative lawsuit on behalf of Boeing. Insurers for several current and former Boeing directors will pay the settlement to Boeing.

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, representing two funds that sued Boeing, said the settlement included needed safety reforms such as a method for employees to raise concerns and adding a board member with aviation or safety experience.

“We hope this settlement will help safeguard Boeing and the flying public against future catastrophe and protect shareholders’ long-term investments in the company,” he said.

The settlement, which was reached in November, was approved Wednesday by a court in Delaware.

Boeing and two of its subcontractors also face lawsuits by families of passengers who died in the 2018 and 2019 crashes. On Thursday, one of those families asked a federal judge in Chicago to add Boeing CEO David Calhoun and former CEO Dennis Muilenburg as defendants.

A lawyer for the parents of 24-year-old Samya Stumo said the executives have not been held accountable or acknowledged fault in connection with the second crash, which occurred five months after the first one.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now:. * Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough. read more.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
CBS News

Ukrainian troops allegedly told Russian forces "f*** you" before being killed for refusal to surrender

As Ukrainian forces battle against Russia's invasion, the reported actions of a small group of soldiers who were in charge of guarding a tiny island in the Black Sea have sent shockwaves across the world. As Russian forces descended on Thursday, threatening to bomb them if they didn't surrender, 13 guards allegedly refused and instead issued a resounding, "f*** you."
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Muilenburg
Person
Thomas Dinapoli
Reuters

China says it respects Ukraine's sovereignty and Russia's security concerns

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told senior European officials on Friday that China respects countries' sovereignty, including Ukraine's, but that Russia's concerns about NATO's eastward expansion should be properly addressed. After weeks of warnings from Western leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed an invasion of...
POLITICS
Fox News

Hacking collective Anonymous appears to declare war on Putin after Russia invades Ukraine

Anonymous, an international hacking collective that has conducted cyberattacks against governments and corporations, appeared to declare war against Putin and Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine. The "YourAnonNews" Twitter account, which boasts 6.5 million followers, made the declaration on Thursday, saying that the hacking group is "currently involved in...
EUROPE
ABC News

ABC News

557K+
Followers
138K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy