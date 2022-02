You know, it’s been well over two decades since Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler burst onto the scene in Law & Order: SVU and hit fans with all of their awesome, chemistry-filled, detective work. We were left hanging when it came to their romantic potential, though, when Christopher Meloni left the show in 2011, which is why his triumphant return to Stabler and Mariska Hargitay’s Benson made fans so delirious last April. While their friendship is still strong (even with that messy reunion), the people want to know: Are Benson and Stabler ever going to finally get together? As you might imagine, Hargitay has lots of opinions on the matter!

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO