Britain's first mini Ikea is OPEN! Thousands of shoppers flock to Hammersmith store to get their hands on furniture and meatballs (and watch an Abba tribute band)

By Jacob Thorburn For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Shoppers who attended the opening of IKEA's unique 'small store' have shared their optimism that it could 'bring life' back to an area after years of looking 'derelict'.

London is hosting the Swedish home goods company's first 'small store' project in the UK - which is roughly a quarter of the size of a traditional store.

There are 1,800 products available to take away and 4,000 on display to provide 'life at home' inspiration. IKEA's full range will remain available for delivery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HYyFu_0eO3gZfM00
London is hosting the Swedish home goods company's first 'small store' project in the UK. Staff are seen cutting the ribbon above

Thousands of punters flocked to the site to check out IKEA's latest invention.

Hammersmith's Kings Mall has now been replaced by Livat, owned by Swedish company Ingka Centres, and now boasts a Primark, Lidl and Sainsbury's.

Several hours after the opening at 10am, there were still around 200 people inside the Hammersmith store with many people appearing to make purchases.

A Livat worker, who declined to give her name, said: 'It's been a really great day so far. While people have been lining up to get in, there are multiple entrances and exits so I don't think anyone's been waiting too long.

'People have been in really high spirits. I live nearby and I think it looks so much better than it did. It looks like a modern shopping mall rather than what it did before.'

But the opening day hasn't been entirely smooth sailing.

Martin Montague, 52, a design and technology teacher at a nearby school, and Adrian Thomas, 58, were hired to perform at the opening as part of their rock and soul band, Don't Look Now.

Lead singer Mr Montague, from Windsor, said: 'We were booked to play here since last year. Yesterday they rang us up and told us we wouldn't be able to bring amps, no microphones, and we would have to play acoustically.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oqfAt_0eO3gZfM00

'I think it might have been something to do with the license. My voice is holding up so far.

'Apparently there's an ABBA tribute band coming out later - I don't know how they're going to do it playing acoustic.'

Mr Thomas said: 'At lunchtime there was at least a thousand around. People were queuing up but it's been managed very well.

'It was a bit of a shame as while we've had people stick around and watch us on the bandstand here, we were hoping for more of a captive audience.'

He added 'I remember using the car park a couple of times, and you come down the stairs and you just go, what is this place? It looks a lot better.'

Mr Montague, who works nearby, said: 'It's much nicer than it was before. It's been boarded up for so long that it's nice to have it open again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxnyC_0eO3gZfM00

'I think people will want to come here now, and they didn't before.'

Nicola Bright, 54, a full-time mum from Hammersmith, spent around £35 at the new IKEA.

She said: 'I think it's fabulous. I bought only tiny things, and some food, but it's going to really renovate Hammersmith that desperately needs it.

'No matter what they've brought in, it's failed. It's just been Poundland, and discount stores, and I'm hoping it will lift it a bit and bring life to the area.

'It's the first day, and hopefully once it's calmed down you'll be able to look around the store and get the odd thing.

'While it hasn't got what Wembley has, it's still good. IKEA also has extortionate delivery fees which is what they want, of course, because they want you to do it all yourself.

'But it will be very good for grabbing the odd thing when you need it.'

Trish Delaney, 23, a receptionist from Kingston, said: 'I only really intended to come for the meatballs.

'But I'm moving into a new flat soon, and I ended up spending over £100.

'It probably was a bit much but I've got some great things like picture frames, pots, and kitchen things.

'I wouldn't go to get furniture from this one - I would go to one of the big ones with my mum who can drive.

'I love that IKEA's now here. I come to Hammersmith to visit my boyfriend and we're coming again at the weekend.'

Business owners are also feeling positive saying the combination of Covid restrictions relaxing and people going back to work are improving footfall.

Simon Morocchi, 44, from West London, who owns a paella stand nearby the IKEA, said: 'Footfall has been great today. The market is very unpredictable as it can depend on the weather.

'I think people are more confident to go back to the offices, mainly.

'Fingers crossed, I really hope the IKEA and the new mall helps.

'The last year and a half has been a disaster. It's getting better and better. Hopefully in three or four weeks will see a change.

'This week is probably been the first week that, while it wasn't like it was before the pandemic, has felt a bit more like it.'

