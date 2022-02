A Leicester fan has been sentenced to four months in youth custody after he jumped the advertising boards and “swung punches” at three celebrating Nottingham Forest players.Apprentice carpenter Cameron Toner admitted three charges of assault by beating following the incident during the FA Cup fourth round game between the East Midlands rivals at the City Ground in Nottingham on February 6 this year.Nottingham Magistrates’ Court heard the 19-year-old “took exception” to Forest players Djed Spence, Brennan Johnson and Keinan Davis celebrating their third goal of the game and “entered their place of work with the malevolence of a bad loser”.The...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO