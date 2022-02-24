ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galena, IL

Two found dead in Galena, according to Jo Daviess Co. Sheriff

By WIFR Newsroom
WIFR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGALENA, Ill. (WIFR) - Danny Welp, 62 and Debra Welp, 66 were found dead in a...

Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now:. * Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough. read more.
POLITICS
County
Jo Daviess County, IL
Jo Daviess County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Galena, IL
Galena, IL
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Ukrainian troops allegedly told Russian forces "f*** you" before being killed for refusal to surrender

As Ukrainian forces battle against Russia's invasion, the reported actions of a small group of soldiers who were in charge of guarding a tiny island in the Black Sea have sent shockwaves across the world. As Russian forces descended on Thursday, threatening to bomb them if they didn't surrender, 13 guards allegedly refused and instead issued a resounding, "f*** you."
MILITARY
Reuters

China says it respects Ukraine's sovereignty and Russia's security concerns

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told senior European officials on Friday that China respects countries' sovereignty, including Ukraine's, but that Russia's concerns about NATO's eastward expansion should be properly addressed. After weeks of warnings from Western leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed an invasion of...
POLITICS
Fox News

Hacking collective Anonymous appears to declare war on Putin after Russia invades Ukraine

Anonymous, an international hacking collective that has conducted cyberattacks against governments and corporations, appeared to declare war against Putin and Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine. The "YourAnonNews" Twitter account, which boasts 6.5 million followers, made the declaration on Thursday, saying that the hacking group is "currently involved in...
EUROPE

