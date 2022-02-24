Jennifer Lawrence has given birth to her first child

Cooke Maroney is more than just Jennifer Lawrence’s husband — he’s now also the father of her baby. Want to know more? Here’s his interesting background. Cooke Maroney, 37, and actress Jennifer Lawrence, 31, have welcomed their first baby together, and we couldn’t be more thrilled for them. So who exactly is Cooke Maroney? Well, unlike his wife’s high-profile IMDb page, Cooke is much more low-key…to most of the public. He’s not a director like JLaw’s most ex (Mother! director Darren Aronofsky), or an actor/musician like the other exes (The Favourite star Nicholas Hoult and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin). Still, Cooke has his own impressive street credibility.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO