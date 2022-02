The Canadiens are surging with four straight victories under interim head coach Martin St. Louis. They seem to have their confidence back, and are playing competitive hockey again. However, the season is already too far gone for this to amount to anything more than a moral victory for fans as the team is already too far out to even dream of a playoff berth. However, the Canadiens are still likely to get a top-five pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Still, this newfound confidence is an important developmental step for the team’s youth — to play in an environment that values work ethic and pride in the process.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO