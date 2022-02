Seldom do the Formula 1 rules change quite so extensively as they have done for 2022. And the appetite for the first day of running at the Barcelona circuit on Wednesday reflected this magnitude. Not because any definitive pecking order would be established, or we’d realise if the new cars can follow one another more closely to inspire greater racing. It was instead to see how the design offices of the 10 teams had chosen to skin their respective cats.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO